English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool Return To Top; Manchester City, Tottenham Also Win - In Pics

Manchester City kicked off the English Premier League 2023-24 weekend action with a comfortable 2-0 against Everton and took the lead in the title race, albeit briefly. Liverpool responded in style, drubbing a tenacious Burnley side 3-1. Other Saturday fixtures witnessed Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, Sheffield United, Brentford and Newcastle register contrasting wins. As things stood, Liverpool were atop the table with 54 points, two more than City but they have played an extra game (24). At the opposite end, Burnley and Sheffield were separated by mere goal difference, 13 points each after 24 matches each, with the former six points behind 18th-place Everton.

February 11, 2024

English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Burnley | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, left, and Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Burnley | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Burnley | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Luis Diaz, center left, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Burnley | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Burnley's Dara O'Shea celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Everton
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Everton English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Everton

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Everton, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Everton | Photo: AP/Rui Viera

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Everton, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Everton | Photo: AP/Rui Viera

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, left, challenges for the ball with Everton's Idrissa Gueye during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Everton, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

English Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, right, is congratulated by Richarlison after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

English Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Tottenham's Son Heung-min runs with the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

English Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

