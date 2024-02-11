English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool Return To Top; Manchester City, Tottenham Also Win - In Pics

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, left, and Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, center left, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Advertisement
Burnley's Dara O'Shea celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Advertisement
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Everton, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Everton, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, left, challenges for the ball with Everton's Idrissa Gueye during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Everton, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, right, is congratulated by Richarlison after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham's Son Heung-min runs with the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.