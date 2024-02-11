Sports

English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool Return To Top; Manchester City, Tottenham Also Win - In Pics

Manchester City kicked off the English Premier League 2023-24 weekend action with a comfortable 2-0 against Everton and took the lead in the title race, albeit briefly. Liverpool responded in style, drubbing a tenacious Burnley side 3-1. Other Saturday fixtures witnessed Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, Sheffield United, Brentford and Newcastle register contrasting wins. As things stood, Liverpool were atop the table with 54 points, two more than City but they have played an extra game (24). At the opposite end, Burnley and Sheffield were separated by mere goal difference, 13 points each after 24 matches each, with the former six points behind 18th-place Everton.