Sports

EPL: Conor Gallagher Scores Twice As Chelsea Beat Crystal Palace 3-1

Conor Gallagher netted a brace as Chelsea came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in their English Premier League 2023-24 derby at Selhurst Park, in London. Chelsea went into half-time a goal down, after a superb strike from Jefferson Lerma in the 30th minute gave the hosts the lead. But Mauricio Pochettino's side bounced back after the break, as Gallagher neatly side-footed Malo Gusto’s cross from the right high into the net in the 47th minute. The 24-year-old then put the visitors 2-1 up with his second goal of the match, before Enzo Fernandez sealed the win as Chelsea rallied to secure the points that took them up to 10th in the standings.