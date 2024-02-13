Sports

EPL: Conor Gallagher Scores Twice As Chelsea Beat Crystal Palace 3-1

Conor Gallagher netted a brace as Chelsea came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in their English Premier League 2023-24 derby at Selhurst Park, in London. Chelsea went into half-time a goal down, after a superb strike from Jefferson Lerma in the 30th minute gave the hosts the lead. But Mauricio Pochettino's side bounced back after the break, as Gallagher neatly side-footed Malo Gusto’s cross from the right high into the net in the 47th minute. The 24-year-old then put the visitors 2-1 up with his second goal of the match, before Enzo Fernandez sealed the win as Chelsea rallied to secure the points that took them up to 10th in the standings.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 13, 2024

English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku and Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen, right, vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.

1/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo lays injured, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea,at Selhurst Park, in London.

2/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, background battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.

Advertisement
3/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.

Advertisement
4/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.

Advertisement
5/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.

Advertisement
6/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammates, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.

7/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.

8/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, left and Chelsea's Ben Chilwell vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.

9/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, left and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino gesture ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement