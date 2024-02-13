Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku and Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen, right, vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo lays injured, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea,at Selhurst Park, in London.
Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, background battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.
Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma scores his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.
Chelsea's Conor Gallagher celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.
Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammates, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.
Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.
Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, left and Chelsea's Ben Chilwell vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, left and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino gesture ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, at Selhurst Park, in London.