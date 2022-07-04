ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: Jonny Bairstow Enters Record Books After Hundred Against India – Statistical Highlights

Jonny Bairstow became the 63rd England batter to score a hundred against India in Tests. The right-hander achieved this feat by making 106 off 140 balls with 14 fours and two sixes in England’s first innings on the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston on Sunday.

The 32-year-old batter’s maiden century against India came in the 31st innings of 18 Tests. It was also his 11th hundred in 87 Test matches. Jonny Bairstow’s previous highest against India was 93 in 202 minutes off 144 balls with 12 fours at Lord’s in 2018.

Joe Root who scored eight hundreds in 25 Test matches, holds the record of most hundreds for England against India in Tests. Jonny Bairstow’s hundred was his third in successive Test matches 136 at Trent Bridge, 162 (and 71 not out) at Headingley and now 106 at Edgbaston.

Jonny Bairstow also became the highest run-getter in Test cricket this year during his knock against India on Sunday. He scored 880 runs at an average of 67.69 and a strike rate of 75.92 with five hundreds and one fifty in eight Tests till the end of England’s first innings.

Australian Usman Khawaja, who scored 822 runs at an average of 117.42 and a strike rate of 51.79 with four hundreds and three fifties in 11 innings of six Tests, was the previous highest run-getter this year.

Most Runs In Tests In 2022

Batter-Matches-Innings Not Out-Runs-AVG-HS-S/R-100-50-0

Jonny Bairstow (ENG)-8-15-2-880-67.69-162-75.92-5-1-1

Usman Khawaja (AUS)-6-11-4-822-117.42-160-51.79-4-3-0

Joe Root (ENG)-9-17-2-785-52.33-176-58.80-4-1-2

Litton Das (BAN)-8-14-0-659-47.07-141-56.13-2-4-0

Daryl Mitchell (NZ)-6-10-1-641-71.22-190-48.19-3-3-0