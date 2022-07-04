ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: James Anderson Joins Elite Club Feat. Gary Sobers, Ian Botham, Jacques Kallis - Stats Highlights

James Anderson became the 10th Englishman and 40th fielder overall to complete a century of catches in Tests. He achieved this feat in the 325 innings of 172 Tests by holding Shreyas Iyer off right-arm medium-fast bowler Matthew Potts in India’s second innings of the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Monday (July 4).

The 39-year-old also became only the sixth player to achieve the treble of 1000+ runs, 100+wickets and 100+ catches in Tests.

West Indian Garry Sobers (8032 runs, 235 wickets, 109 catches in 93 Tests), England’s Ian Botham (5200 runs, 383 wickets, 120 catches in 93 Tests), West Indian Carl Hooper (5762 runs, 114 wickets 115 catches in 102 Tests), Australian Shane Warne (3154 runs, 708 wickets, 125 catches in 145 Tests) and South African Jacques Kallis (13289 runs, 292 wickets, 200 catches in 166 Tests) are the other players to complete the treble before James Anderson.

James Anderson scored 1284 runs at an average of 9.37 in 242 innings, took 657 wickets at an average of 26.36 in 320 innings and held 100 catches in 325 innings in 172 Test matches so far.

TREBLE OF 1000+ RUNS, 100+ WICKETS AND 100+ CATCHES IN TESTS

(Player - Tests - Runs - AVG - Wickets - AVG - Catches)

Garry Sobers (West Indies) - 93 - 8032 - 57.78 - 235 - 34.03 - 109;

Ian Botham (England) - 102 - 5200 - 33.54 - 383 - 28.40 - 120;

Carl Hooper (West Indies) - 102 - 5762 - 36.46 - 114 - 49.42 - 115;

Shane Warne (Australia) - 145 - 3154 - 17.32 - 708 - 25.41 - 125;

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 166 - 13289 - 55.37 - 292 - 32.65 - 200;

James Anderson (England) - 172 - 1284 - 9.37 - 657 - 26.36 - 100.