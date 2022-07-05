ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: England Complete Incredible Record Win Over India - Stats Highlights

England recorded their highest successful chase in Test cricket and the ninth-highest in the history of the game by scoring 378 for three in 76.4 overs on the fifth day of the rescheduled fifth Test match against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday (July 5).

England’s previous highest fourth innings total to win a match was 362/9 in 125.4 overs against Australia at Leeds in 2019.

England’s total was also highest against India in the fourth innings to win a match.

Australia’s 342 for eight in 87.2 (eight ball) overs at Perth in 1977-78 was the previous highest total against India in the fourth innings to win the match.

** The 277 runs for the loss of five wickets at Lord’s, 299 runs for the loss of five wickets at Nottingham, 296 runs for the loss of three wickets at Leeds against New Zealand in the previous series and now 378 runs for the three wickets. England have pulled off four remarkable chases in four successive Test matches, this time completing their highest successful chase in Test cricket, and they'll keep hold of the Pataudi Trophy after squaring this series 2-2. India, meanwhile, have set their highest fourth-innings target in a Test defeat.

** Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow set up a new record for the highest fourth-wicket stand for England against India by adding 269 runs for the unbroken stand. They eclipsed the previous best of 266 runs between Wally Hammond and Stan Worthington at The Oval in 1936. The Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow stand is the fifth-best fourth-wicket stand for England in Tests.

** Jonny Bairstow became the fourth England batter to score six hundreds in a calendar year by making an unbeaten an unbeaten 114 in 235 minutes off 145 balls with 15 fours and a six in England’s second innings. His sixth hundred this year came in the 16 innings of the eight Test matches. Denis Compton (six hundreds in 15 innings of nine Tests in 1947), Michael Vaughan (six hundreds in 26 innings of 14 Tests in 2002) and Joe Root ( six hundreds in 29 innings of 15 Tests in 2021) are the other three England batters to score six hundreds in a calendar year before Jonny Bairstow.

** By making 106 in the first innings and an unbeaten 114 in the second, Johny Bairstow became the 11th batter on 12 occasions to score a century in each innings of a Test match. Herbert Sutcliffe is the only England batter to achieve the same twice.

England's Highest Fourth Innings Totals To Win

(Score - Opponent - Venue - Season)

378/3 (76.4 overs) - India - Birmingham - 2022;

362/9 (125.4) - Australia - Leeds - 2019;

332/7 (159.5) - Australia - Melbourne - 1928-29;

315/4 (73.2) - Australia - Leeds - 2001;

307/6 (146.4) - New Zealand - Christchurch - 1997

Highest Fourth Innings Total To Win Against India

(Score - Team - Venue - Season)

378/3 (76.4 overs) - England - Birmingham - 2022;

342/8 (87.2) - Australia - Perth - 1977-78;

276/5 (85.3) - West Indies - Delhi - 1987-88;

243/3 (67.4) - South Africa - Johannesburg - 2021-22;

215/6 (60.3) - New Zealand - Wellington - 1998-99.