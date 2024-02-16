Unwilling to jeopardise its cordial relationship with the all-powerful BCCI, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has rejected a lucrative 10-year buy-out offer of their franchise-based property 'The Hundred' from former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi, the Daily Telegraph reported. (More Cricket News)

Modi received a life ban from the BCCI in 2013 for "serious misconduct and indiscipline" related to bids for two new IPL franchises in 2010. Modi left India and has been living in London since then.