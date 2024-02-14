Sports

Quincy Promes Faces 6-Year Prison Sentence For Cocaine Smuggling

In a written verdict, the court said that Quincy Promes got involved in the drug imports despite being a highly paid soccer star with legions of fans and followers on social media

Associated Press (AP)
Associated Press (AP)

February 14, 2024

Former Netherlands soccer star Quincy Promes. (Photo: X|Quincy Promes)
info-icon

A Dutch court convicted former Netherlands soccer star Quincy Promes of complicity in cocaine smuggling and sentenced him in his absence Wednesday to six years in prison. (More Football News)

Amsterdam District Court ruled that the 32-year-old Promes, who plays for Spartak Moscow, was involved in the import and export of hundreds of kilograms (pounds) of cocaine in 2020.

Promes, a former player for Ajax and Sevilla, lived in Moscow and did not appear at his trial in the Dutch capital. His lawyers told judges he denied the allegations.

Prosecutors had asked judges to sentence him to nine years.

In a written verdict, the court said that Promes got involved in the drug imports despite being a highly-paid soccer star with legions of fans and followers on social media.

ALSO READ: Brazil Men's Football Team Miss Out Of Paris Olympics

Advertisement

"This makes it even more objectionable that the suspect tries to increase his wealth (and possibly also prestige in certain circles) through involvement in large international drug transports," the court said.

Promes scored seven goals in 50 international matches for the Netherlands.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement