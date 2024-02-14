Promes, a former player for Ajax and Sevilla, lived in Moscow and did not appear at his trial in the Dutch capital. His lawyers told judges he denied the allegations.

Prosecutors had asked judges to sentence him to nine years.

In a written verdict, the court said that Promes got involved in the drug imports despite being a highly-paid soccer star with legions of fans and followers on social media.

ALSO READ: Brazil Men's Football Team Miss Out Of Paris Olympics