Durdanto Dhaka Vs Rangpur Riders; Chattogram Challengers Vs Fortune Barishal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BPL 2024 Matches

When will the Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?

The Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal matches will be played on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders match will commence at 1:00 PM whereas Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal will start at 6:00 pm IST.