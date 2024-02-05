Sports

Durdanto Dhaka Vs Rangpur Riders; Chattogram Challengers Vs Fortune Barishal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BPL 2024 Matches

Durdanto Dhaka will play Rangpur Riders in the first match on Tuesday and Chattogram Challengers will take on Fortune Barishal in the evening match in Dhaka. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the BPL 2024 matches

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 5, 2024

Rangpur Riders players meeting with Fortune Barishal players after match in BPL 2024. X/ @RangpurRider

Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will now shift to Dhaka after finishing the matches of the Sylhet leg. As the BPL matches resume in the iconic Sher-e-Bangla Stadium from Tuesday, Durdanto Dhaka will take on Rangpur Riders in the first match of the day. In the evening, Chattogram Challengers will be facing Fortune Barishal. (More Cricket News)

Rangpur Riders are at the top of the points table with four wins in six matches and their opponents, Durdanto Dhaka, continuing their bad form, stands at the bottom of the table. Durdanto Dhaka will be trying to benefit from the home conditions. Captain Mosaddek Hossain will try to get the best out of their foreign players when they play table topper on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Tamim Iqbal's team, Fortune Barishal, will aim to win their upcoming match and move up in the table. This will help them shift the focus away from recent controversies. On the other hand, Chattogram Challengers will be looking to maintain their good form in the tournament.

Advertisement

Here are the live-streaming details for Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024:

Advertisement

When will the Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?

The Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal matches will be played on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders match will commence at 1:00 PM whereas Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal will start at 6:00 pm IST.

Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates after he took the last wicket for India to win the second Test match against England in Visakhapatnam. - AP Photo/Manish Swarup
India Vs England, 2nd Test: Numbers Used To Excite Me, Now It's An Added Baggage, Says Player Of The Match Jasprit Bumrah

BY Jagdish Yadav

Advertisement

Where to watch Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal matches of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 live in India?

Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Squads:

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin

Rangpur Riders: Nurul Hasan Sohan (c/wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Babar Azam, Ihsanullah, Matheesha Pathirana, Brandon King, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rony Talukdar, Ripon Mondol, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Murad, Ashikuzzaman, Abu Haider Rony, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Michael Ripon, Yasir Muhammad

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Squads:

Chattogram Challengers: Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Imran Uzzaman(w), Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom(c), Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Kusal Mendis, Shykat Ali, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Shoaib Malik, Paul Starling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar (wk), Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement