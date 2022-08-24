Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Durand Cup 2022: Army Red Football Team, NEROCA Settle For Goalless Draw

A good defensive work by Army Red Football Team denied the wasteful NEROCA side a chance to register their second consecutive win in the tournament.

NEROCA FC custodian Sonal Porei was awarded the player of the match award. Courtesy: Twitter (@NerocaFC)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 7:45 pm

Home favourite Neroca FC settled for a goalless draw with the Army Red Football Team (ARFT) in their second Group C game in the Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Neroca came into this game as firm favourites after beating local rivals TRAU FC 3-1. However, a good defensive work by the ARFT footballers denied the wasteful Neroca side a chance to register their second consecutive win in the tournament.

Neroca showed more eagerness in the first half but failed to create any meaningful chances, thanks to the Army defenders who defended smartly.

As the first half ended goalless, it was Neroca that started the other half by pressing hard but squandered the chances to open the scoring.

Neroca's Michael Lunminlal Kipgen exhibited some great individual work and created a half-chance of sorts at the hour mark, but was eventually off-target.

Four minutes later, Lunminal was at it again as he delivered a cross with pin-point accuracy to young forward Thomyo Shimray, who attempted a side-volley but missed out on scoring.

The Army side did get one opportunity to break the deadlock with three minutes left on the clock, as substitute Pradeep Kumar, unleashed a left-footer from 20 yards but was denied by Neroca custodian Sonal Porei, who was awarded the Man of the Match.

