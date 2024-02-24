Solana Cirstea of Romania celebrates after beating Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Solana Cirstea of Romania returns the ball to Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Solana Cirstea of Romania serves to Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic returns the ball to Solana Cirstea of Romania during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic serves to Solana Cirstea of Romania during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Anna Kalinskaya celebrates after beating Coco Gauff of the U.S. during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after losing a ball to Anna Kalinskaya during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Anna Kalinskaya returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Anna Kalinskaya during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
