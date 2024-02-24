Sports

Dubai Tennis C'ships: Cirstea Mounts Amazing Comeback To Beat Vondrousova

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova lost from 6-2, 5-1 ahead against Sorana Cirstea in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 quarter-finals on Thursday, February 22. Vondrousova blew six match points in losing 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2. World No. 3 Coco Gauff also lost from a set up when she was run down by qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, Associated Press reported. That left No. 1 Iga Swiatek as the only seed in the semi-finals from 16 that started the tournament. Swiatek will play 40th-ranked Kalinskaya later. The 22nd-ranked Cirstea faces 26th-ranked Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the other semi.

February 24, 2024

Dubai Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Solana Cirstea of Romania celebrates after beating Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

1/9
Dubai Tennis Championships
Dubai Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Solana Cirstea of Romania returns the ball to Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

2/9
Dubai Tennis Championships
Dubai Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Solana Cirstea of Romania serves to Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

3/9
Dubai Tennis Championships
Dubai Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili)
Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic returns the ball to Solana Cirstea of Romania during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

4/9
Dubai Tennis Championships
Dubai Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic serves to Solana Cirstea of Romania during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

5/9
Dubai Tennis Championships
Dubai Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Anna Kalinskaya celebrates after beating Coco Gauff of the U.S. during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

6/9
Dubai Tennis Championships
Dubai Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after losing a ball to Anna Kalinskaya during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

7/9
Dubai Tennis Championships
Dubai Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Anna Kalinskaya returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

8/9
Dubai Tennis Championships
Dubai Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Anna Kalinskaya during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

9/9
Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Anna Kalinskaya returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during a quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

