Dubai Tennis C'ships: Cirstea Mounts Amazing Comeback To Beat Vondrousova

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova lost from 6-2, 5-1 ahead against Sorana Cirstea in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 quarter-finals on Thursday, February 22. Vondrousova blew six match points in losing 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2. World No. 3 Coco Gauff also lost from a set up when she was run down by qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, Associated Press reported. That left No. 1 Iga Swiatek as the only seed in the semi-finals from 16 that started the tournament. Swiatek will play 40th-ranked Kalinskaya later. The 22nd-ranked Cirstea faces 26th-ranked Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the other semi.