Ugo Humbert of France celebrates after beating Daniil Medvedev during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Daniil Medvedev, right, congratulates to Ugo Humbert of France after lost his semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Ugo Humbert of France returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Advertisement
Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Ugo Humbert of France during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Ugo Humbert of France returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Advertisement
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, left, comforts Andrey Rublev after he was disqualified during a semi final match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Advertisement
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Andrey Rublev during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Advertisement
Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirate.
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Andrey Rublev during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Andrey Rublev reacts during a semi final match against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.