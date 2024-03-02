Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Daniil Medvedev Knocked Out, Andrey Rublev Defaulted

Andrey Rublev was defaulted from his semi-final at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 for yelling in the face of a line judge, allowing Alexander Bublik to advance to the final. The second-seeded Rublev erupted after Bublik won a point to take a 6-5 lead in the deciding set. The Russian, who is ranked No. 5, immediately pointed to the baseline, walked to the line judge, leaned over and shouted in his face, Associated Press reported. Bublik won 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-5. Meanwhile, defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the other semi by Ugo Humbert 7-5, 6-3. The No. 4-ranked Medvedev was undone by Humbert for the third time in four matchups. Humbert was aggressive, and his left-handed serve sent the Russian top seed wide to open up the court.

March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Ugo Humbert of France celebrates after beating Daniil Medvedev during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert
Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Daniil Medvedev, right, congratulates to Ugo Humbert of France after lost his semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert
Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Ugo Humbert of France returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert
Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Ugo Humbert of France during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert
Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Daniil Medvedev vs Ugo Humbert | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Ugo Humbert of France returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Alexander Bublik vs Andrey Rublev
Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Alexander Bublik vs Andrey Rublev | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, left, comforts Andrey Rublev after he was disqualified during a semi final match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Alexander Bublik vs Andrey Rublev
Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Alexander Bublik vs Andrey Rublev | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Andrey Rublev during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Alexander Bublik vs Andrey Rublev
Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Alexander Bublik vs Andrey Rublev | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Alexander Bublik vs Andrey Rublev
Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Alexander Bublik vs Andrey Rublev | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Andrey Rublev during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Alexander Bublik vs Andrey Rublev
Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Alexander Bublik vs Andrey Rublev | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
Andrey Rublev reacts during a semi final match against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

