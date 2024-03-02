Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships Semis: Daniil Medvedev Knocked Out, Andrey Rublev Defaulted

Andrey Rublev was defaulted from his semi-final at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 for yelling in the face of a line judge, allowing Alexander Bublik to advance to the final. The second-seeded Rublev erupted after Bublik won a point to take a 6-5 lead in the deciding set. The Russian, who is ranked No. 5, immediately pointed to the baseline, walked to the line judge, leaned over and shouted in his face, Associated Press reported. Bublik won 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-5. Meanwhile, defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the other semi by Ugo Humbert 7-5, 6-3. The No. 4-ranked Medvedev was undone by Humbert for the third time in four matchups. Humbert was aggressive, and his left-handed serve sent the Russian top seed wide to open up the court.