Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis

Former soccer star Diego Forlán’s newfound career in professional tennis started with a double's loss Wednesday at the Uruguay Open. The 45-year-old Forlán and Federico Coria of Argentina lost 6-1, 6-2 to Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos in the first round of the ATP’s second-tier challenger tour. Forlán and Coria were granted wild-card entries to play doubles in the tournament. The Uruguayan striker retired from soccer in 2019 after playing with top clubs such as Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan. Forlán was the 2010 World Cup’s best player and joint highest scorer; and netted twice in the 2011 Copa America final to help Uruguay win its first continental trophy in 16 years.

Uruguay Tennis Diego Forlan Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico

Uruguay's Diego Forlan, right, and teammate Federico Coria leave the court after a men's doubles match against Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos at the 2024 Uruguay Open in Montevideo, Uruguay.

1/6
Diego Forlan Uruguay Tennis Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
Uruguay's Diego Forlan, right, talks to teammate Federico Coria during a men's doubles tennis match against Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos at the 2024 Uruguay Open in Montevideo, Uruguay.

2/6
2024 Uruguay Open Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
Uruguay's Diego Forlan prepares to serve against Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos during a men's doubles tennis match with teammate Federico Coria at the 2024 Uruguay Open in Montevideo, Uruguay.

3/6
Uruguay Open 2024 Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
Uruguay's Diego Forlan returns the ball to Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos during a men's doubles tennis match with teammate Federico Coria at the 2024 Uruguay Open in Montevideo, Uruguay.

4/6
Uruguay Tennis Diego Forlan Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
Uruguay's Diego Forlan looks at the ball during a men's doubles tennis match at the 2024 Uruguay Open in Montevideo, Uruguay.

5/6
Uruguay Tennis Diego Forlan Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
Uruguay's Diego Forlan returns the ball to Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos, as his teammate Federico Coria looks on during a men's doubles tennis match at the 2024 Uruguay Open in Montevideo, Uruguay.

6/6
Uruguay Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
Uruguay's Diego Forlan returns the ball to Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos during a men's doubles tennis match at the 2024 Uruguay Open in Montevideo, Uruguay

