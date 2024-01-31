It was a highly anticipated affair. Billed as the ultimate clash of the titans -- even though a friendly game -- the Riyadh Season Cup 2024, pre-season match between Al Nassr and Inter Miami had the mouthwatering prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo facing off against Lionel Messi on a football pitch for the first time since they left Europe for Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, respectively. (More Football News)

But while the teams will lock horns on Thursday, February 1, 2024, the duel between Ronaldo and Messi will unfortunately not materialize. The Portuguese football icon is recuperating from a left-calf injury and is still not fit enough to take part in the exciting contest.