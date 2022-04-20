Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Support From Manchester United, Liverpool Fans At Anfield – Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Manchester United’s Premier League game at Liverpool due to the death of his newborn son.

Liverpool fans applaud in support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family during EPL game on Tuesday. AP

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 4:57 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo received an outpouring of solidarity from Manchester United fans and their Liverpool counterparts during a Premier League match he missed after the death of one of his new-born twins. (More Football News)

The boy's death was announced on Monday by Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

The show of support for United's No. 7 came when the clock at Anfield hit seven minutes on Tuesday.

A chant of “Viva Ronaldo” was started by the United fans. There followed a brief rendition from Liverpool supporters of their club anthem — “You'll Never Walk Alone” — and applause around the stadium.

“That is exactly how football should be — all rivalry aside in this moment,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. 

“There is only one thing that is important and it was really a show of class.”

United has not indicated when the grieving Ronaldo will return to playing.

“It's the worst that can happen,” United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said. 

“We are behind him. We are all with him. We wish him and his family that they are strong together.”

United lost the game 4-0 to Liverpool. 

Ronaldo thanked the doctors and nurses for their care in a message on Monday night.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” he wrote on social media.

