World Championship Of Legends: Ajay Devgn, Irfan Pathan Announce Season 2 With Bigger Lineups

The second season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set to begin in July 2025. The announcement was made at a special screening of the new Bollywood movie Singham Again at PVR Juhu, where Bollywood star and WCL co-owner Ajay Devgn was joined by cricket legend Irfan Pathan, WCL’s founder Harshit Tomar, and franchise owners Puneet Singh and Amandeep Singh. (More Cricket News)