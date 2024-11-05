World Championship Of Legends: Ajay Devgn, Irfan Pathan Announce Season 2 With Bigger Lineups

The second season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set to begin in July 2025. The announcement was made at a special screening of the new Bollywood movie Singham Again at PVR Juhu, where Bollywood star and WCL co-owner Ajay Devgn was joined by cricket legend Irfan Pathan, WCL’s founder Harshit Tomar, and franchise owners Puneet Singh and Amandeep Singh. (More Cricket News)
Ajay Devgn, whose involvement adds a Bollywood connection to the league, expressed enthusiasm about the league's success and potential. The league, which showcases retired and non-contracted cricket players, has developed a dedicated fanbase by reuniting audiences with cricket legends from around the world.
With expanded rosters and an international lineup, WCL Season 2 aims to build on the momentum of its successful inaugural season.
“WCL has become a platform that resonates with cricket lovers everywhere,” Harshit Tomar said. He noted that the upcoming season would feature new players and matches in additional cities, providing greater access for fans worldwide. Season 1 was a significant achievement for the league, reaching over 984 million people online and amassing 350 million global viewers.
Irfan Pathan, one of the faces of WCL, praised the league’s role in uniting cricket cultures and giving legends another chance to shine. “The World Championship of Legends embodies the global spirit of cricket,” he said. “It’s exciting to see how it brings players from diverse backgrounds together in pursuit of excellence.”
WCL Season 2 promises to build on its popularity with a fresh lineup of former cricket stars and an expanded reach across multiple cities. The format has not only given fans the chance to reconnect with their favourite players but has also provided the retired and non-contracted players a competitive platform.
With Season 2 set to kick off in mid-2025, the World Championship of Legends aims to deliver another memorable season for cricket enthusiasts.