Melbourne Stars also sees an Indian duo in their ranks, with Deepti Sharma and Yastika Bhatia joining the squad. Deepti, an all-rounder known for her spin-bowling and valuable contributions with the bat, previously played for Sydney Thunder. Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, another WBBL newcomer, adds a fresh dynamic to the Stars with her ability behind the stumps and reliable batting in the middle order.