Cricket

WBBL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma Among Six Indian Players To Participate

Dayalan Hemalatha will make her WBBL debut with the Perth Scorchers, bringing her aggressive batting style to a team known for its competitive edge

smriti mandhana in wbbl X womens cricZone
Smriti Mandhana joined Adelaide Strikers this year. Photo: X | Women's CricZone
info_icon

As the 10th season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) started on Sunday, six Indian cricketers are set to light up Australia's premier franchise-based T20 cricket tournament. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

WBBL 2024 features eight teams vying for the title with a thrilling season ahead. Among the Indian talents, Smriti Mandhana stands out as a seasoned WBBL player.

The Indian vice-captain returns to the league for her fourth season, representing the Adelaide Strikers this year. Known for her power-packed batting at the top of the order, Mandhana has previously donned jerseys for Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, and Sydney Thunder. Her experience and skill set will bolster the Strikers, a team eyeing their third consecutive WBBL title.

Brisbane Heat has added two Indian players to their squad this season: Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey. Rodrigues, who previously played for Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars, is back to bring her consistent batting prowess to the Heat. Joining her is Shikha Pandey, a versatile all-rounder set to make her WBBL debut. Known for her steady bowling and useful lower-order runs, Pandey’s addition strengthens Brisbane Heat's lineup.

Melbourne Stars also sees an Indian duo in their ranks, with Deepti Sharma and Yastika Bhatia joining the squad. Deepti, an all-rounder known for her spin-bowling and valuable contributions with the bat, previously played for Sydney Thunder. Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, another WBBL newcomer, adds a fresh dynamic to the Stars with her ability behind the stumps and reliable batting in the middle order.

Meanwhile, batter Dayalan Hemalatha will make her WBBL debut with the Perth Scorchers, bringing her aggressive batting style to a team known for its competitive edge.

The WBBL’s 10th season will feature an intense league stage, where each team faces the others once. The top four teams will advance to the knockouts, where the top-ranked team proceeds directly to the final. The remaining teams will battle it out in the eliminator and challenger rounds.

India women are hosting New Zealand for a three-match ODI series and the second match will be played on Sunday in Ahmedabad. After the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series, Indian players will join their respective franchises in the WBBL.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WBBL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma Among Six Indian Players To Participate
  2. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Evin Lewis Ton Helps WI Beat SL By Eight Wickets In Rain-affected Game
  3. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
Football News
  1. Inter Milan Vs Juventus: Motta Aiming To Overcome Stuttgart Defeat Against Serie A 'Favourites'
  2. Aston Villa 1-1 Bournemouth: Unai Emery Says 'Deserved Three Points’ After Late Draw
  3. Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona: Carlo Ancelotti Bullish After El Clasico Humiliation
  4. Napoli 1-0 Lecce: Giovanni Di Lorenzo Takes Partenopei Five Points Clear In Serie A
  5. Aston Villa 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Evanilson Earns Last-Gasp Draw In Premier League
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  3. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  4. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
  5. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs