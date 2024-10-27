As the 10th season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) started on Sunday, six Indian cricketers are set to light up Australia's premier franchise-based T20 cricket tournament. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
WBBL 2024 features eight teams vying for the title with a thrilling season ahead. Among the Indian talents, Smriti Mandhana stands out as a seasoned WBBL player.
The Indian vice-captain returns to the league for her fourth season, representing the Adelaide Strikers this year. Known for her power-packed batting at the top of the order, Mandhana has previously donned jerseys for Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, and Sydney Thunder. Her experience and skill set will bolster the Strikers, a team eyeing their third consecutive WBBL title.
Brisbane Heat has added two Indian players to their squad this season: Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey. Rodrigues, who previously played for Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars, is back to bring her consistent batting prowess to the Heat. Joining her is Shikha Pandey, a versatile all-rounder set to make her WBBL debut. Known for her steady bowling and useful lower-order runs, Pandey’s addition strengthens Brisbane Heat's lineup.
Melbourne Stars also sees an Indian duo in their ranks, with Deepti Sharma and Yastika Bhatia joining the squad. Deepti, an all-rounder known for her spin-bowling and valuable contributions with the bat, previously played for Sydney Thunder. Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, another WBBL newcomer, adds a fresh dynamic to the Stars with her ability behind the stumps and reliable batting in the middle order.
Meanwhile, batter Dayalan Hemalatha will make her WBBL debut with the Perth Scorchers, bringing her aggressive batting style to a team known for its competitive edge.
The WBBL’s 10th season will feature an intense league stage, where each team faces the others once. The top four teams will advance to the knockouts, where the top-ranked team proceeds directly to the final. The remaining teams will battle it out in the eliminator and challenger rounds.
India women are hosting New Zealand for a three-match ODI series and the second match will be played on Sunday in Ahmedabad. After the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series, Indian players will join their respective franchises in the WBBL.