Cricket

United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: Quinton De Kock Finds Form As SA Beat USA - In Pics

South Africa saw off a tough, stiff United States challenge in the Super Eight opener at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at the North Sound in Antigua. After being put into bat first, SA flew thanks to Quinton De Kock and Aiden Markram setting up a platform for the middle-order to pile on the pressure. However, quick wickets followed, but Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs took SA to 194. Chasing a big total, USA were off to a solid start but lost their way in the process. Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh kept them in the hunt but 195 was a little too far away from them.