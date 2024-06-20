Cricket

United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: Quinton De Kock Finds Form As SA Beat USA - In Pics

South Africa saw off a tough, stiff United States challenge in the Super Eight opener at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at the North Sound in Antigua. After being put into bat first, SA flew thanks to Quinton De Kock and Aiden Markram setting up a platform for the middle-order to pile on the pressure. However, quick wickets followed, but Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs took SA to 194. Chasing a big total, USA were off to a solid start but lost their way in the process. Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh kept them in the hunt but 195 was a little too far away from them.

ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: United States Vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's David Miller, right, and United States' Andries Gous, center, greet each other at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

1/9
Andries Gous bats against South Africa
Andries Gous bats against South Africa | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

United States' Andries Gous, right, bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

2/9
Shayan Jahangir plays a shot against South Africa
Shayan Jahangir plays a shot against South Africa | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

United States' Shayan Jahangir plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

3/9
Anrich Nortje celebrates after taking Corey Andersons wicket
Anrich Nortje celebrates after taking Corey Anderson's wicket | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates with teammate Kagiso Rabada after the dismissal of United States' Corey Anderson during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

4/9
Corey Anderson in action aginst South Africa
Corey Anderson in action aginst South Africa | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

United States' Corey Anderson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

5/9
Corey Anderson plays a shot against South Africa
Corey Anderson plays a shot against South Africa | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

United States' Corey Anderson, left, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

6/9
Kagiso Rabada celebrates after dismissal Nitish Kumar
Kagiso Rabada celebrates after dismissal Nitish Kumar | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, third left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of United States' Nitish Kumar during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

7/9
Tristan Stubbs palys a shot against USA
Tristan Stubbs palys a shot against USA | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs scoops the last ball of the innings for a boundary during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

8/9
Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot against USA
Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot against USA | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda._

9/9
Quinton de Kock plays a shot against USA
Quinton de Kock plays a shot against USA | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Notice To Govt, NTA On Pleas For Cancelling NEET-UG 2024
  2. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: IIT-B Students Fined Over 'Derogatory' Play; Delhi Court Reserves Order On Kejriwal Bail Plea
  3. IIT-B Fines Some Students, Debars Some From Hostel Facilities Over Play 'Mocking' Ramayana Epic
  4. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  5. 'Threat To Personal Security': Bengal Governor On Kolkata Police At Raj Bhavan, Says No Action From State Govt
Entertainment News
  1. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Apologizes For Her Old Comment On Working Mothers: I Said Things I Don't Agree With Now
  2. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  3. Sunny Deol Teams Up With Telugu Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni For The 'Biggest Action Film Of The Country'
  4. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  2. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: Quinton De Kock Finds Form As SA Beat USA - In Pics
  3. Australia Vs Bangladesh Preview, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Spin Could Hold Sway In Antigua
  4. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  5. Euro 2024: SCO Draw 1-1 Against SUI - In Pics
World News
  1. Putin In Vietnam, Seeking To Strengthen Ties In Southeast Asia While Russia's Isolation Deepens
  2. Hajj 2024: Pilgrims Tackle Extreme Heat Conditions At Saudi Arabia's Mecca | In Pics
  3. Haiti Gang Violence: Over 5.5 Lakh Displaced As New Cabinet Tries To Restore Order In Strife-Torn Nation | Details
  4. Hajj 2024: Over 65 Indians Among 645 Deaths During Pilgrimage This Year, Most Fatalities Linked To Heat
  5. In 'Strongest-Ever Treaty', Russia And North Korea To Provide Each Other Immediate Military Aid In Event Of War
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: IIT-B Students Fined Over 'Derogatory' Play; Delhi Court Reserves Order On Kejriwal Bail Plea