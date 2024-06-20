United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: Quinton De Kock Finds Form As SA Beat USA - In Pics

South Africa's David Miller, right, and United States' Andries Gous, center, greet each other at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
United States' Andries Gous, right, bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
United States' Shayan Jahangir plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates with teammate Kagiso Rabada after the dismissal of United States' Corey Anderson during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
United States' Corey Anderson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
United States' Corey Anderson, left, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, third left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of United States' Nitish Kumar during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs scoops the last ball of the innings for a boundary during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda._
South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.