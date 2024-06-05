Cricket

T20 World Cup: India Will Hope Hardik Pandya Steps Up Like Yuvraj Singh, Says Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer reminisced Yuvraj Singh's role in India's winning campaigns in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup and said that the allrounders will have an important role to play

Hardik Pandya. Photo: X/@hardikpandya7
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has stressed on the role of allrounders as India aims to win its first ICC trophy in more than a decade at the T20 World Cup 2024. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Jaffer reminisced Yuvraj Singh's role in India's winning campaigns in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup and said that the allrounders will have an important role to play for the Men In Blue in this edition of the 20-over showpiece.

The former India cricketer also said that India will put their hopes on Hardik Pandya to step up and deliver performances like Yuvraj did in the two World Cup wins.

Future Of Cricket In America: 'Locals Will Have To Play The Game And Explore It', Says Yuvraj Singh

"When India won the World Cup in 2011 and 2007 (T20), Yuvraj Singh's role was very crucial. So they will be hoping that Hardik Pandya steps up as an all-rounder. The role of both Hardik and Shivam Dube will be very crucial. Even Jadeja and Axar as all-rounders will be important where you may play two left-arm spinners," Jaffer said talking to ESPNCricinfo.

Yuvraj played a major role in India's triumph at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 where he hit six sixes in a Stuart Broad over enroute the fastest fifty in the world off 12 balls. His knock of 70 off 30 against Australia in the tournament was judged Best Twenty20 Batting Performance of 2007 by ESPNcricinfo.

Yuvraj then won the Player Of The Tournament in the 2011 World Cup scoring 362 runs and taking 15 wickets.

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Pant, Hardik, Bowlers Prove Too Hot To Handle

Hardik, who had a poor IPL 2024 both as a batter and a skipper, signaled return to form with a 40 not out off 23 balls in India's warm-up fixture against Bangladesh.

Jaffer also said that India will play two more allrounders alongside Hardik in the starting XI.

"I think Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja all three will definitely play. You can unleash Axar Patel too against sides that you feel are a bit weak against spin. But the aforementioned three all-rounders will definitely play according to me," he said.

India begin their World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland.

