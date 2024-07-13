Cricket

Switzerland Vs Croatia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 19

Here is how you can watch the Switzerland Vs Croatia ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024 match

Switzerland cricket team.
Croatia and Switzerland will both look to earn some pride when they play each other in their last group games on Saturday in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024. (More Cricket News)

Even though Croatia would tie table-toppers Jersey on points if they beat Switzerland, the net run rate of the Croats will not be anywhere near the Jerseyman.

Jersey's net run rate is +7.33 thanks to three dominating victories in their group games. Croatia's net run rate on the other hand +1.025 and a win would take them to seven points, same as Jersey, but the net run rate is too far to compete.

Switzerland finally got their first win of the tournament with a comfortable victory over Serbia. They would like to continue their winning form or at least try to give Croatia a run for their money.

Squads

Switzerland: Faheem Nazir (c), Bashir Ahmad, Noorkhan Ahmedi, Kenardo Fletcher, Ahmed Hassan (wk), Osama Mahmood, Anishkumar Nalinambika, Ali Nayyer, Abdullah Rana, Jai Sinh, Malyar Stanikzai, Idrees Ul Haque, Arjun Vinod, Ashwin Vinod


Croatia: Daniel Turkich (c), Anthony Govorko, Jeffrey Grzinic (wk), Michael Grzinic, Boro Jerkovic, Aman Maheshwari, Daniel Marsic, Luke Potthoff, Phillip Roberts, Jaikumar Thakur, Oliver Tilley, Christopher Turkich, John Vujnovich, Zach Vukusic

Switzerland Vs Croatia Live Streaming Details

When is Switzerland Vs Croatia ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?

The Switzerland Vs Croatia T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier match will take place on July 13, Saturday at 4:30 PM IST at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

Where to watch Switzerland Vs Croatia ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?

There will be no live telecast of the this T20 tournament on any TV channel India.

However, it will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Fans world-wide will be able to watch the T20 matches live on ICC.tv

