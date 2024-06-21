Cricket

Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI: WI-W Win The Toss, Opt To Bowl First In Hambantota - Check Playing XIs

Shemaine Campbelle-led West Indies are already 0-2 down in the three-match ODI series and are playing for pride against an in-form host team

X/OfficialSLC
Sri Lanka women have already clinched the series. Photo: X/OfficialSLC
Shemaine Campbelle won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka women in this third and final ODI at Hambantota on Friday, June 21. The hosts are leading the three-match series 2-0 whereas the visitors are playing for pride. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by six-wickets in the first ODI and followed it up with a five-wicket win in the second One-day International.

Teams:

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams(w), Stafanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell(c)

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

One can catch the live action of the match on the Sri Lanka YouTube page.

