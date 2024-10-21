Cricket

SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: Asalanka, Madushka Help Sri Lanka Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets - In Pics

Opening batter Nishan Madushka scored a half-century on debut and shared a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Charith Asalanka to guide Sri Lanka to a five-wicket win over West Indies in their rain-hit ODI opener on Sunday (October 20, 2024). West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bat first. His team scored 185-4 in 38.3 of its 50 allotted overs before rain halted proceedings at Pallekele. When play resumed, Sri Lanka were given a target of 232 runs in 37 overs under the DLS method and they reached 234-5 with 31 deliveries to spare.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies First ODI cricket photo gallery_Kamindu Mendis
SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, left, and Janith Liyanage celebrate their team's win | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, left, and Janith Liyanage celebrate their team's win in the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies First ODI cricket photo gallery_Janith Liyanage
SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage plays a shot | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies First ODI cricket photo gallery_Kamindu Mendis
SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies First ODI cricket photo gallery_Charith Asalanka
SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka's Captain Charith Asalanka celebrates his fifty | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Captain Charith Asalanka celebrates his fifty runs during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies First ODI cricket photo gallery_Nishan Madushka
SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka plays a shot | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies First ODI cricket photo gallery_Alzarri Joseph
SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: West Indies' Alzarri Joseph bowls a delivery | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
West Indies' Alzarri Joseph bowls a delivery during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies First ODI cricket photo gallery_Sherfane Rutherford
SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies First ODI cricket photo gallery_Charith Asalanka
SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: Charith Asalanka and team members celebrate the wicket of Keacy Carty | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka Captain Charith Asalanka and team members celebrate the wicket of Keacy Carty during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies First ODI cricket photo gallery_Keacy Carty
SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: West Indies Keacy Carty plays a shot | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
West Indies Keacy Carty plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies First ODI cricket photo gallery_Shai Hope
SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: West Indies' Captain Shai Hope plays a shot | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
West Indies' Captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies First ODI cricket photo gallery_Wanindu Hasaranga
SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Brandon King during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

