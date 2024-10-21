Cricket

SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: Asalanka, Madushka Help Sri Lanka Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets - In Pics

Opening batter Nishan Madushka scored a half-century on debut and shared a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Charith Asalanka to guide Sri Lanka to a five-wicket win over West Indies in their rain-hit ODI opener on Sunday (October 20, 2024). West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bat first. His team scored 185-4 in 38.3 of its 50 allotted overs before rain halted proceedings at Pallekele. When play resumed, Sri Lanka were given a target of 232 runs in 37 overs under the DLS method and they reached 234-5 with 31 deliveries to spare.