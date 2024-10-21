Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, left, and Janith Liyanage celebrate their team's win in the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Captain Charith Asalanka celebrates his fifty runs during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
West Indies' Alzarri Joseph bowls a delivery during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka Captain Charith Asalanka and team members celebrate the wicket of Keacy Carty during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
West Indies Keacy Carty plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
West Indies' Captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Brandon King during the first ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.