Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Toss Update, T20 World Cup: SL Bat First In New York - Check Playing XIs

Proteas captain Aiden Markram, "We actually would've bowled. Not sure how the wicket is going to play. Team has been together now for few years - majority of the squad. Did well at the ODI World Cup, ideally would've liked to go a few steps further. Good facilities here. All things have gone well and it's been thoroughly enjoyable so far. We're going with four quicks and one spinner in Keshav.