Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Toss Update, T20 World Cup: SL Bat First In New York - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka take on Proteas in match 4 of T20 World Cup 2024 with the two teams are in Group D with Bangladesh, Nepal and Netherlands being the other competitors

X/OfficialSLC
Sri Lanka cricket team. Photo: X/OfficialSLC
SL captain Wanindu Hasaranga has won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa, in the fourth match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday (June 3). The match is being played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

Here are the playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

Speaking at the toss, Hasaranga said, "We're going to bat first. We can see it's a good wicket. Just want to get a good score. Our bowling attack is so strong, that's our idea. I started my cricket 1 month before. I'm ready to go. Some players came after IPL, we played two practice games. We are going with 7-4 combination, 7 batters, 4 bowlers and 2 allrounders.

Proteas captain Aiden Markram, "We actually would've bowled. Not sure how the wicket is going to play. Team has been together now for few years - majority of the squad. Did well at the ODI World Cup, ideally would've liked to go a few steps further. Good facilities here. All things have gone well and it's been thoroughly enjoyable so far. We're going with four quicks and one spinner in Keshav.

