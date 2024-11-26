South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch RSA Vs SL Match In Durban

Having said that, Sri Lanka, under a new hierarchy with batting great Sanath Jayasuriya as the head coach, are currently riding high. The Dhananjaya de Silva-led Lions beat New Zealand at home 2-0 in a two-match Test series. And they named a full-strength team for the South Africa tour, featuring batting sensation Kamindu Mendis, who has scored five centuries and four fifties in eight matches. Spinner Lasith Embuldeniya is making a return to Test cricket after more than two years.