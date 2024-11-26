Cricket

South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch RSA Vs SL Match In Durban

The first South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test match is scheduled for November 27 to December 1. Here's all you need to know about the RSA Vs SL match: live streaming details, head-to-head record, squads, venue, timing and more

Sri Lanka's tour of South Africa 2024 for a two-match Test series starts Wednesday (November 27) with the Durban opener. The second match in Gqeberha is scheduled for December 25 to 9. Watch the South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test cricket series live. (More Cricket News)

The RSA vs SL series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2023-25. And both teams are still in contention for the final spot. India have overtaken Australia at the top of the WTC table following their win in the Perth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 opener. South Africa are third, while Sri Lanka dropped to sixth with England wedged between in a crowded top-six.

For the hosts, top-order batter Temba Bavuma has recovered from his elbow injury and will lead the Proteas but pacers Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger are out due to injuries. Fresh from their thumping 2-0 Test series win in Bangladesh, South Africa will start as the favourites against the visitors.

Having said that, Sri Lanka, under a new hierarchy with batting great Sanath Jayasuriya as the head coach, are currently riding high. The Dhananjaya de Silva-led Lions beat New Zealand at home 2-0 in a two-match Test series. And they named a full-strength team for the South Africa tour, featuring batting sensation Kamindu Mendis, who has scored five centuries and four fifties in eight matches. Spinner Lasith Embuldeniya is making a return to Test cricket after more than two years.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test head-to-head record

South Africa and Sri Lanka have met 31 times in Test cricket with the former leading the head-to-head record 16-9 win six draws. South Africa also completed a 2-0 sweep at home in the last series between the two teams in 2021.

However, Sri Lanka won the previous two series -- in 2018 (home) and 2019 (away) -- with the latter marking their first Test series win in South Africa.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming Details:

When is the first South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test match?

The first South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test match is scheduled for November 27 to December 1. The daily start time is 1:00 PM IST (09:30 AM local).

Where will South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test be played?

The Kingsmead stadium in Durban will host the first South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test match. Sri Lanka are yet to lose a Test match at the venue. Two of Sri Lanka's three Test wins in South Africa were scripted here (the other at St. George's Park, Gqeberha formerly known as Port Elizabeth).

Spin legend Muttiah Muralithrana claimed an 11-wicket match haul including eight in an innings when the two teams met for the first time at the venue in 2000. But Gary Kirsten took the individual honours (POTM for his 180 and 34) as they settled for a draw.

In the subsequent RSA vs SL Durban Test outings, Sri Lanka won by 208 runs in 2011, then pulled off a one-wicket heist in 2019. And Sri Lanka have won

Where to watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test 2024 series live?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test 2024 Test series will be telecast live on Sports 18-1 and Sports 18-1 HD channels. Live streaming of Sri Lanka's tour of Sri Lanka for ICC World Test Championship will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Kyle Verreynne (wk)

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

