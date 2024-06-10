South Africa Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram & Co Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Here’s what Aiden Markram said after opting to bat first: "We'll bat first. Reason being it is a used wicket. If it does change, we can set the pace and it is tough to chase. We back ourselves for setting a good total. As a whole, the tournament has leaned towards teams batting first. It is about the last 10 overs in each innings, and chasing might be tougher. 100% need to find some form, myself included. The head space is right, hopefully a matter of time. Credit to Miller and Stubbs for getting us through in the last game. We're playing the same team."