South Africa Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram & Co Bat First - Check Playing XIs

South Africa's Aiden Markram won the all-important toss on an unpredictable New York surface and has opted to bat first against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. (Follow Live| Full Coverage)
Teams
South Africa XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman
Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Jaker Ali, Litton Das (w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Here’s what Aiden Markram said after opting to bat first: "We'll bat first. Reason being it is a used wicket. If it does change, we can set the pace and it is tough to chase. We back ourselves for setting a good total. As a whole, the tournament has leaned towards teams batting first. It is about the last 10 overs in each innings, and chasing might be tougher. 100% need to find some form, myself included. The head space is right, hopefully a matter of time. Credit to Miller and Stubbs for getting us through in the last game. We're playing the same team."
Here's what Najmul Hossian Shanto said after being asked to bowl: "I wanted to bowl, so happy to bowl first. We have one change, Soumya Sarkar not playing, Jaker Ali comes in. We feel good to see the crowds come out here and support us. (On Sri Lanka win) It was an important win, the boys have done a lot of hard work and hopefully we can do something special today. We have been struggling with a leggie, finally we have got one who takes wickets. All the bowlers have been performing really well."