Cricket

SA Vs BAN, T20 WC: Markram & Co Beat Najmul Shanto’s Men In New York Classic - In Pics

South Africa just held their nerve after 40 overs of pure drama at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York by beating Bangladesh by just four runs. After winning the toss and opting to bat, the top order was just blown away by Tanzid Sakib. However, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen stitched up a partnership to rebuild for the side and eventually put up 113 on the board. The Bangladesh openers showed a bit of intent and started with a flurry of boundaries but were hit back by pace and bounce of the South African speedsters. The result pendulum swung both ways, finally swinging towards Aiden Markram’s men with Keshav Maharaj defending 11 in the last over.