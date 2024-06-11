Cricket

SA Vs BAN, T20 WC: Markram & Co Beat Najmul Shanto’s Men In New York Classic - In Pics

South Africa just held their nerve after 40 overs of pure drama at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York by beating Bangladesh by just four runs. After winning the toss and opting to bat, the top order was just blown away by Tanzid Sakib. However, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen stitched up a partnership to rebuild for the side and eventually put up 113 on the board. The Bangladesh openers showed a bit of intent and started with a flurry of boundaries but were hit back by pace and bounce of the South African speedsters. The result pendulum swung both ways, finally swinging towards Aiden Markram’s men with Keshav Maharaj defending 11 in the last over.

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

1/11
Bangladesh vs South Africa: SA won by 4 rus
Bangladesh vs South Africa: SA won by 4 rus | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa players greet each other after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury.

2/11
Mahmudullah Riyad
Mahmudullah Riyad | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

3/11
Keshav Maharaj celebrates Mahmudullah Riyads wicket
Keshav Maharaj celebrates Mahmudullah Riyad's wicket | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

4/11
Jaker Ali bats against South Africa
Jaker Ali bats against South Africa | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Bangladesh's Jaker Ali bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

5/11
South Africas Ottniel Baartman
South Africa's Ottniel Baartman | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa's Ottniel Baartman reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

6/11
Anrich Nortje celebrates Najmul Hossain Shantos wicket
Anrich Nortje celebrates Najmul Hossain Shanto's wicket | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

7/11
Bangladeshs Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan walks off the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

8/11
David Miller is bowled out by Bangladeshs Rishad Hossain
David Miller is bowled out by Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa's David Miller, left, is bowled out by Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

9/11
Taskin Ahmed celebrates Aiden Markrams wicket
Taskin Ahmed celebrates Aiden Markram's wicket | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, partly seen on right, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

10/11
Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot against Bangladesh
Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

11/11
Quinton de Kock plays a shot against Bangladesh
Quinton de Kock plays a shot against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

