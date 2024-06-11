South Africa players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
South Africa players greet each other after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury.
Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Bangladesh's Jaker Ali bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
South Africa's Ottniel Baartman reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan walks off the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
South Africa's David Miller, left, is bowled out by Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, partly seen on right, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.