South Africa At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

South African cricket team is one of the best teams of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and will start their group-stage campaign with a match against Sri Lanka on Monday, June 3 in New York. (More Cricket News)
The Aiden Markram-led side has a lethal combination of bowlers and batters in their squad. They have Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendrick as openers and Markram at no. 3. Then David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs in the middle-order can wreak havoc against any bowling lineup in the world.
In bowling, they have the spin pair of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi whereas Kagiso Rabada will be leading the pace bowling attack along with Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen.
South Africa have their best squad ever and they also have a golden chance to win the trophy and silence everyone.
South Africa in Group D
South Africa are in Group D along with Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal. All teams are competitive and can qualify for the Super 8.
South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule
- June 3: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 8 PM IST.
- June 8: South Africa vs Netherlands, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, 8 PM IST.
- June 10: South Africa vs Bangladesh, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, 8 PM IST.
- June 15: South Africa vs Nepal, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, 5 AM IST.
South Africa Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Live streaming of South Africa's matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024:
Where to watch all the matches of the South Africa cricket team in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India?
Cricket fans in India can watch all the matches on Star Sports Network while live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app and website.