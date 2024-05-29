Cricket

Scotland Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

In the ninth warm-up match of T20 World 2024, Scotland will take on Uganda. Here's how, when and where you can watch the actions live

Uganda National Cricket Team in practice session ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Photo: X | Uganda Cricket
The newcomers Uganda are gearing up for their second warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 against Scotland set to take place on May 30, Thursday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. (More Cricket News)

Scotland has sealed their berth at the marque ICC event via their flawless showdown in the European Region Qualifier. The team led by Richie Berrington boasts a roster of talented players brimming with renewed hopes and fresh dreams, include fast bowler Brad Wheal, wicketkeeper batter Michael Jones, and all-rounder Brandon McMullen. They have started their preparation way back in March winning the T20I series 2-1 against UAE.

Meanwhile, Uganda is stepping into the stage of the ICC T20 World Cup cricket tournament for the first time. Emerging as a powerhouse they trumped Zimbabwe in the Africa Region Qualifier. In the 13-match Men's Africa games, Uganda topped the Group A table with 6 points. With unwavering determination, the team led by Brian Masaba is poised to leave a lasting impression as they take on Afghanistan in their inaugral match of this level on June 3, in Guyana.

Scotland Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming Details

When is Scotland Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match?

The Scotland Vs Uganda T20 World Cup, Warm-Up match will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad on Thursday, May 30 at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Scotland Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match?

Cricket fans in India can watch the T20 World Cup, warm-up matches on Star Sports as it is the official broadcast rights holder for ICC events in India.

So, the solitary warm-up match will be shown live on Star Sports 1 channels, while T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Scotland Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Uganda Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel. 

