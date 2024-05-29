Scotland Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

Meanwhile, Uganda is stepping into the stage of the ICC T20 World Cup cricket tournament for the first time. Emerging as a powerhouse they trumped Zimbabwe in the Africa Region Qualifier. In the 13-match Men's Africa games, Uganda topped the Group A table with 6 points. With unwavering determination, the team led by Brian Masaba is poised to leave a lasting impression as they take on Afghanistan in their inaugral match of this level on June 3, in Guyana.