San Francisco Unicorns aiming to continue their winnig momentum will take on the Texas Super Kings, in match 7 of the Major Cricket League on July 10, Wednesday at Church Street Park. (More Cricket News)
San Francisco Unicorns led by Pat Cummins kicked off their MCL 2024 campaign with a six-wicket victory against the Los Angeles Knight Riders. Winning the toss, the Unicorns first restricted Sunil Narine's side at 165/6 in 20 overs and then chased down the target in only 15.2 overs thanks to the half centuries delivered by Finn Allen and Mat Short.
On the other hand, the Texas Super Kings, led by Faf Du Plessis, had a disappointing season opener against the Los Angeles Knight Riders. They won the toss and opted to bowl first, but the decision backfired as Plessis' side fell short of the 163-run target, posting only 150/8 in 20 overs, resulting in a 12-run defeat.
Here are the details of the San Francisco Unicorns Vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 7 live streaming:
When is the San Francisco Unicorns Vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
The San Francisco Unicorns Vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 6 will be played on July 10, Wednesday (July 11, Thursday at 6:00 AM IST) at Church Street Park in North Carolina.
Where to watch San Francisco Unicorns Vs Texas Super Kings, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
The Indian broadcast partners of the Major League Cricket 2024 are yet to be announced.
However, the live streaming of the matches will be available at FanCode app and website.
San Francisco Unicorns Vs Texas Super Kings Squads
Texas Super Kings: Noor Ahmad, Devon Conway, Faf Du Plessis (c), Milind Kumar, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raj Nannan, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Marcus Stoinis, Joshua Tromp, Zia Ul-Haq