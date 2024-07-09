San Francisco Unicorns led by Pat Cummins kicked off their MCL 2024 campaign with a six-wicket victory against the Los Angeles Knight Riders. Winning the toss, the Unicorns first restricted Sunil Narine's side at 165/6 in 20 overs and then chased down the target in only 15.2 overs thanks to the half centuries delivered by Finn Allen and Mat Short.