RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2024, Match 15 Live Updates: Faf Du Plessis Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In Bengaluru

Impact Subs
Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Shamar Joseph, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh
Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav.
KL Rahul | LSG Skipper
"It is a bit different. Been used to coming here and walking into the home dressing room, bit different when I walk into the visiting dressing room. We have showed character in both games. Everyone is chipping in and that gives you a lot of confidence, we need to keep doing that and keep getting better. Some of the guys have gotten better with their skills since season one, the combination is coming well as a team. Now we need to put some runs on the board and put pressure on the oppositon. More than the victory everyone was talking about Mayank's pace, he has been with us since the first season and was unlucky to miss out last season with injury. Just one change - Moshin Khan has a sore back and Yash Thakur comes in."
Faf du Plessis | RCB Captain
We are going to chase. The previous game we played on here first innings it was slower. Some places it is patchy and dry. It really important to find some answers. We have had some really good conversations. It would be good if you keep learning from the mistakes. There is a touch of moisture and let's see how it goes. Topley comes in for Alzarri.
Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and elected to field first in this tie against Lucknow Super Giants.
Pitch Report
"Pitch number 7 which was used for the first game against Punjab Kings - 175 was the score. Average first innings score over here in the last few years has gone up to 196. What I have seen straightaway on this pitch is that it's very dry. I think there will be spin, especially for Glenn Maxwell. We saw the other night (RCB vs PBKS), Glenn Maxwell was getting turn. Both spinners for RCB were getting turn - the left-armer and the off-spinner. This pitch is very dry. It's the highest turning ground on average this year in the IPL. This area outside the off-stump for the right-handed batsmen, this is the sort of area that Maxwell will be looking to pitch the ball. It's almost like a riverbed, very dry, a lot of these cracks don't move but right next to these cracks, there's a little bit of grass as well. The ball will behave differently whether it pitches on the brown bit or the green. It may be slightly two-paced. The odd ball turns, the odd ball goes straight. A very good pitch for bowling spin," say Graeme Swann and Murali Kartik.
KKR-RR, GT-DC Matches Rescheduled: BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders' home IPL game against Rajasthan Royals was on Tuesday advanced by a day to April 16, while Gujarat Titans-Delhi Capitals fixture in Ahmedabad was also rescheduled by the BCCI which did not give any reason for the move. (PTI)
All Eyes On RCB Vs LSG
Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, Live Blog, IPL 2024, Match 15
Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. LSG's superstar from the previous tie was none other than speedster Mayank Yadav, and tonight, he will go head-to-head against one of the best batters in cricket - Virat Kohli. LSG have played two games and won one and lost the other, whereas the RCB have won one and lost two from their three matches. Another defeat tonight, could really dent their morale and confidence. Get all the live scores and updates for the IPL 2024 tie, RCB vs LSG, right here. (Scorecard | Preview)