RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2024, Match 15 Live Updates: Faf Du Plessis Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In Bengaluru

"Pitch number 7 which was used for the first game against Punjab Kings - 175 was the score. Average first innings score over here in the last few years has gone up to 196. What I have seen straightaway on this pitch is that it's very dry. I think there will be spin, especially for Glenn Maxwell. We saw the other night (RCB vs PBKS), Glenn Maxwell was getting turn. Both spinners for RCB were getting turn - the left-armer and the off-spinner. This pitch is very dry. It's the highest turning ground on average this year in the IPL. This area outside the off-stump for the right-handed batsmen, this is the sort of area that Maxwell will be looking to pitch the ball. It's almost like a riverbed, very dry, a lot of these cracks don't move but right next to these cracks, there's a little bit of grass as well. The ball will behave differently whether it pitches on the brown bit or the green. It may be slightly two-paced. The odd ball turns, the odd ball goes straight. A very good pitch for bowling spin," say Graeme Swann and Murali Kartik.