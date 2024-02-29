Hello!
Smriti Mandhana & Co. are set to take on Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals at their home venue in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB have won the first two home games and will also be eyeing the crucial victory against DC on Thursday. RCB is the only team that is unbeaten in this WPL season and Delhi Capitals, who are currently in the third position in the points table, must be willing to disappoint the hosts. Lanning and Shafali Verma are in sublime form. Marizanne Kapp and Radha Yadav also performed well in the last match. For RCB, everything has gone as planned. Every player has contributed as well. Renuka Thakur Singh and Asha Sobhana have done well with the ball whereas Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana and the captain herself contributed to the win when required. Now, the two teams will test each other at Chinnaswamy Stadium in match 7 of WPL 2024. Follow the live scores and updates of the RCB-W Vs DC-W match of WPL 2024 here (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Kapp Gets Ghosh!
Kapp was brought back, and she's given Capitals another significant blow - Richa was shaping for the pull, but she gets into an awkward position and only achieves a massive top-edge - Jonnassen dashes in from cover-point and takes the catch.
Advertisement
Mandhana Falls!
Smriti, the in-form player for RCB, is out, and Kapp is overjoyed. They really needed this wicket - a change of pace from the outstanding South African all-rounder, who slid in the slower short ball at the stumps - Smriti backed away and was through with the drive, but she missed and the off-stump fell to the ground.
RCB - 112/2 (12)
Advertisement
Sophie Devine Falls!
It was a high full-toss. The ball's trajectory suggested that it is dropping below the waist. Devine is already on her way. She'd be disappointed. This was meant to be crushed, and all she could do was a massive top-edge. Jonassen settled around mid-wicket and took it easily.
RCB - 78/1 (9)
Advertisement
Mandhana Completes 50
Smriti Mandhana completed her maiden WPL fifty with a double off Minnu Mani in the eighth over. Sophie Devine smashed two back-to-back sixes in her over to finish the over.
RCB - 75/0 (8)
Advertisement
50-run Stand For 1st Wicket
RCB captain Smriti Mandhana has managed seven fours and two sixes so far in her 45-run inning. Sophie Devine is unbeaten on 6 off 8 balls. The duo has completed 50-run stand as well for the first wicket and Mandhana is looking desperate to send every second delivery towards the boundary.
RCB - 52/0 (6)
RCB Start Batting
Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana are here to chase the mammoth total. Marizanne Kapp started with the first over and Mandhana hit two fours to open the runs account for RCB.
RCB - 9/0 (1)
Innings Break!
Brief Score: DC - 194/5 (20)
Shafali Verma - 50 (31), Alice Capsey - 46 (33) | Sophie Devine: (3-0-23-2)
Jess Jonassen Takes Score To 194
After Marizanne Kapp's dismissal, Jess Jonassen shifted gears and made 16-ball 36 not out to take the score to 194 runs in the full 20 overs. Arundhati Reddy also made 10 not out with two fours.
DC - 194/5 (20)
De Klerk Gets Capsey
That's a fantastic ball, and de Klerk is overjoyed - it was extremely full and at the base of the off-stump; the yorker can't get any better than this - Capsey is very late in bringing the bat down, and she loses her off-stump. RCB continues to fight back.
133/4 (16)
Rodrigues Falls!
Jemimah wants to get over the top with three dot balls, but she ends up holed out to mid-off. It wasn't full enough for the trip, so she sliced it in the air, down to mid-off, where Simran clutched it beside her chest height. A couple of important wickets, and RCB is making a comeback.
DC - 111/3 (13)
Shafali Falls After 50!
Shafali Verma smashed back-to-back sixes off Shreyanka Patil to complete her half-century. She tried to repeat the same on the next delivery but lost her wicket. Patil got the last laugh.
DC - 110/2 (12)
11 Runs Off Sobhana's Over
Asha Sobhana came to bowl the eighth over and Alice Capsey hit two boundaries to extract 11 runs from the over.
DC - 60/1 (8)
Devine Gets Lanning
Devine does not celebrate, but she has given RCB their maiden wicket. Pushed the backward point back onto the rope, leaving the cover open, and strengthening the leg-side field for the short ball. The line was outside off, and Lanning looked for the uppercut, which he struck rather well but took up Wareham at deep backward point.
DC - 32/1 (5)
DC Start Batting
Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma started the DC batting with Renuka Thakur Singh opening the bowling attack for RCB. The atmosphere is electrifying. RCB have lost a review on the first ball. With two wides and a boundary, Renuka conceded eight runs in total.
DC - 8/0 (1)
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good and easy to bat on. The square boundaries are comparatively smaller. The Pitch has some cracks that might help the fast bowlers with sudden swings. Renuka Thakur Singh and Marizanne Kapp will be key to RCB's success on this pitch. DC batters can take some time to adjust and know the nature of the pitch.
Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have won the toss and have opted to field
Teams:
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Squads:
Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht