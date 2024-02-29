Smriti Mandhana & Co. are set to take on Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals at their home venue in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB have won the first two home games and will also be eyeing the crucial victory against DC on Thursday. RCB is the only team that is unbeaten in this WPL season and Delhi Capitals, who are currently in the third position in the points table, must be willing to disappoint the hosts. Lanning and Shafali Verma are in sublime form. Marizanne Kapp and Radha Yadav also performed well in the last match. For RCB, everything has gone as planned. Every player has contributed as well. Renuka Thakur Singh and Asha Sobhana have done well with the ball whereas Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana and the captain herself contributed to the win when required. Now, the two teams will test each other at Chinnaswamy Stadium in match 7 of WPL 2024. Follow the live scores and updates of the RCB-W Vs DC-W match of WPL 2024 here (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)