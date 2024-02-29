Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WPL Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will host the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday in the group stage fixture of the Women's Premier League 2024. Smriti Mandhana's RCB have been unbeaten so far this season. (Full Coverage| Schedule And Points Table)
Delhi Capitals Women have won their last match in WPL with a big margin of nine wickets against UP Warriorz. Captain Lanning and Shafali Verma made stunning half-centuries to chase down the 120-run target with 33 balls to spare. The bowlers were the show-stealers in that thumping victory. Marizanne Kapp and Radha Yadav shared seven wickets between them.
RCB-W are also coming after a one-sided win against Gujarat Giants, where they thrashed the Beth Mooney-led side by eight wickets. Smriti Mandhana's team achieved the 108-run target in just 12.3 overs. Renuka Thakur Singh was chosen as the player of the match for her match-winning performance.
Now, the hosts are at the top of the points table with two victories. Delhi, on the other hand, are in the third position. When the two sides clash on Thursday, RCB must get an edge with the fans' support and cheering. RCB fans have played as 12th man and the support has been unmatchable which has resulted in their performance as well.
When the RCB-W vs DC-W match will be played?
The RCB-W vs DC-W match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 29 February 2024.
When the RCB-W vs DC-W match will start?
The RCB-W vs DC-W match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB-W vs DC-W match in India?
The Sports 18 HD/SD channels will broadcast the RCB-W vs DC-W match in India.
Where can we livestream the RCB-W vs DC-W match in India?
We can live stream the RCB-W vs DC-W match of WPL 2024 on the JioCinema app and website in India.
RCB-W vs DC-W Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar.
Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi