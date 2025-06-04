Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans cheers before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates with the winners trophy after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar celebrates with the winners trophy after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli poses for photographers with former cricketers Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers during the presentation ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. RCB won the championship.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli celebrates with wife and actor Anushka Sharma after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 final cricket against Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar and others along with their family members pose with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 championship trophy, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Fans celebrate after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 final cricket match against Punjab Kings, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.