RCB Vs PBKS: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad, Fans Celebrate Maiden IPL 2025 Victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their 17-year wait for an IPL title, edging out Punjab Kings by six runs in the 2025 final to claim their maiden trophy. The victory triggered massive celebrations, with RCB fans flooding the streets nationwide to celebrate this long-awaited triumph. Virat Kohli, the franchise’s iconic figure since 2008 and former captain for 12 seasons, was at the center of the festivities. Current skipper Rajat Patidar and teammates credited their drive to win it for Kohli as a key motivator throughout the season. On June 3, the final venue lit up like Diwali, with fireworks and jubilation sweeping across the country. The wait is finally over, RCB are champions at last.