Ranji Trophy Final: Cricket Fan On X Shares His Experience At Wankhede Stadium, Says No Scorecard For Fans

Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai are locked in a battle against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final that is been played out at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The high-profile game features some top stars around the country including the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur among others. (More Cricket News)
Mumbai is known to be a hub of cricket lovers and with the final of the Ranji Trophy played at the Wankhede stadium, there will surely be some crowd in to watch the game.
However, as per a fan on X who goes by the name 'Vipul' (X handle - Sporty_Baba) has however conveyed the inconvenience of how a fan is treated at the stadium. According to his tweet, there is only one stand open for the fans which is a side view. The same stand has also fans soaking themselves under the scorching sun.
Furthermore, there is no scoreboard at the stadium.
Here is the tweet:
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons on previous occasions as well. During the 2nd T20I between India women's and Australia women's at the same venue in December last year, fans thronging to stadium had to face problems due to long list of items prohibited inside.
Speaking of the Ranji Trophy final, Vidarbha had won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai. Mumbai were bowled out for 224 in their first innings with Shardul Thakur scoring an unbeaten 75.
Playing XIs:
Mumbai (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande
Vidarbha (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Aditya Thakare, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav