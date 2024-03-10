Ranji Trophy Final: Cricket Fan On X Shares His Experience At Wankhede Stadium, Says No Scorecard For Fans

Mumbai is known to be a hub of cricket lovers and with the final of the Ranji Trophy played at the Wankhede stadium, there will surely be some crowd in to watch the game.

However, as per a fan on X who goes by the name 'Vipul' (X handle - Sporty_Baba) has however conveyed the inconvenience of how a fan is treated at the stadium. According to his tweet, there is only one stand open for the fans which is a side view. The same stand has also fans soaking themselves under the scorching sun.