Ranji Trophy 2024, 4th Quarter-Final Day 2 Report: Madhya Pradesh Lead By 83 Runs Against Andhra In Indore

But Madhya Pradesh bowlers joined forces to pull off a remarkable performance, bowling out Andhra for a mere 172 in their first innings to hand their side a 62-run lead.

None of the Andhra batters could make a mark against a probing MP bowling line-up. Andhra skipper and current Ranji season-leading run-scorer Ricky Bhui was dismissed for 32 (53 balls, 5x4s, 1x6s) by Kulwant Khejroliya.