Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025: PBKS Train Hard Ahead Of Qualifier 1

Punjab Kings players trained hard in Mullanpur ahead of their Indian Premier League 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Shreyas Iyer's effective leadership will face a tough test as the in-form PBKS host an equally upbeat RCB on Thursday (May 29). With the teams finishing in the top two, we could not witness an unfettered approach in the match, considering they will get another chance to reach the final even if they come up short on the opening night of the play-offs.