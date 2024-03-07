Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, are all set to face Rilee Rossouw's Quetta Gladiators in their reverse fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on March 8, Friday at Rawalpindi. (More Cricket News)
Peshawar Zalmi have had a decent campaign so far in the Pakistan Super League 2024. They have played eight matches, winning four of them while facing three defeats and a no-result, currently with nine points in their tally. Their wins have come against Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, and once again against Multan Sultans. They suffered defeats against Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United. Babar Azam and his men will be confident coming into this clash as they beat table-toppers Multan Sultan by four runs in their previous outing.
Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have also had a fine run this season so far. Change in captaincy seems to be working well for them. The Gladiators also have nine points, having played seven matches with four wins, one defeat, and a no-result. Quetta began the tournament on a majestic note, winning their first three games against Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, and Islamabad United respectively. However, they will be eager to bounce back after a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Karachi Kings in their last match.
When Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 match will be played?
Round two between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 will take place on March 8, Friday, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 match?
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD will telecast the PSL 2024 matches live.
The second match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League 2024 will also be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India.
There is no live telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Squads:
Peshawar Zalmi:
Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Uaqoob, Salman Irshad, Umair Afridi, Shamar Joseph, Aimal Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad, Dan Mousley, Waqar Salamkheil, Arshad Iqbal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Quetta Gladiators:
Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Yousuf, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Will Smeed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Khawaja Nafay, Adil Naz, Abrar Ahmed, Sajjad Ali, Bismillah Khan, Akeal Hosein, Laurie Evans