Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Where to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 match?

In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD will telecast the PSL 2024 matches live.

The second match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League 2024 will also be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India.

There is no live telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.