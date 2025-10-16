Cricket

Pakistan Vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fatima Sana’s Fiery Spell In Vain As Rain Forces Washout In Colombo

Persistent rain and frequent interruptions in Colombo resulted in the abandonment of Pakistan’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 group match against four-time champions England at the R. Premadasa Stadium on October 15. Only 31 overs were possible before the washout, with both teams sharing points. Earlier, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana delivered a superb swing-bowling spell, claiming 4 for 27 to limit England to 133 for 9 in a rain-affected 31-over-a-side contest. Seeking their first win after three losses, Pakistan had England reeling at 54 for 5 by the 10th over as Sana dismissed Tammy Beaumont (4), Heather Knight (18), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (4) in a fiery opening burst. Following a prolonged rain delay with England at 79 for 7, the game briefly resumed, allowing the visitors to add 54 runs more, with Charlie Dean top-scoring with 33.