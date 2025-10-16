Pakistan Vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fatima Sana’s Fiery Spell In Vain As Rain Forces Washout In Colombo

England's Em Arlott leaves the field as it rains during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan's Muneeba Ali Siddiqui hits a boundary during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan's Sidra Nawaz successfully dismisses England's Em Arlott during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Ground staff walk on the covered field as it rains during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
England's Sophia Dunkley plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan's team members celebrate the dismissal of England's Sophia Dunkley during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Emma Lamb during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana, second right, celebrates the wicket of England's Heather Knight during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is bowled out by Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
England's Amy Jones looks back after being bowled out by Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.