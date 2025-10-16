Cricket

Pakistan Vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fatima Sana’s Fiery Spell In Vain As Rain Forces Washout In Colombo

Persistent rain and frequent interruptions in Colombo resulted in the abandonment of Pakistan’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 group match against four-time champions England at the R. Premadasa Stadium on October 15. Only 31 overs were possible before the washout, with both teams sharing points. Earlier, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana delivered a superb swing-bowling spell, claiming 4 for 27 to limit England to 133 for 9 in a rain-affected 31-over-a-side contest. Seeking their first win after three losses, Pakistan had England reeling at 54 for 5 by the 10th over as Sana dismissed Tammy Beaumont (4), Heather Knight (18), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (4) in a fiery opening burst. Following a prolonged rain delay with England at 79 for 7, the game briefly resumed, allowing the visitors to add 54 runs more, with Charlie Dean top-scoring with 33.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Women’s Cricket Pakistan vs England_ Em Arlott
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Vs England | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

England's Em Arlott leaves the field as it rains during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Women’s Cricket Pakistan vs England_Omaima Sohail
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Vs England | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's Omaima Sohail runs to pavilion as it rains during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Women’s Cricket Pakistan vs England_Muneeba Ali Siddiqui
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Vs England | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's Muneeba Ali Siddiqui hits a boundary during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Women’s Cricket Pakistan vs England_Sidra Nawaz
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Vs England | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's Sidra Nawaz successfully dismisses England's Em Arlott during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Women’s Cricket Pakistan vs England_covered field
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Vs England | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Ground staff walk on the covered field as it rains during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Women’s Cricket Pakistan vs England_Sophia Dunkley
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Vs England | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

England's Sophia Dunkley plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Women’s Cricket Pakistan vs England
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Vs England | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's team members celebrate the dismissal of England's Sophia Dunkley during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Women’s Cricket Pakistan vs England_Sophia Dunkley
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Vs England | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's team members celebrate the dismissal of England's Sophia Dunkley during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Women’s Cricket Pakistan vs England_ Sadia Iqbal
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Vs England | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Emma Lamb during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Women’s Cricket Pakistan vs England_Fatima Sana
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Vs England | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana, second right, celebrates the wicket of England's Heather Knight during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Women’s Cricket Pakistan vs England_Nat Sciver-Brunt
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Vs England | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is bowled out by Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Women’s Cricket Pakistan vs England_ Amy Jones
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Vs England | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

England's Amy Jones looks back after being bowled out by Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

