Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN's Das-Rahim Look To Cut Down PAK Score In Rawalpindi

Follow live coverage of the fourth day of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh going on in Rawalpindi

Outlook Sports Desk
24 August 2024
24 August 2024
Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten at stumps on day 4. AP/Anjum Naveed
Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh going on in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh are looking to erase the deficit after Pakistan put up a mammoth 448/6 dec in the first innings thanks to tons from Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel. Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim will resume on the fourth morning for Bangladesh. Follow live score right here
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Revised Conditions

Today's playing conditions: First session - 09:45am - 12:00pm. Second session - 12:40pm - 2:55pm. Third session - 3:15pm - 5:15pm. 98 overs to be bowled and an extra 30 minutes can be taken at the end.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: What's The Status At Stumps On Day 3

PAK 448/6 d

BAN 316/5 (92)

Day 3: Stumps - Bangladesh trail by 132 runs

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Mushfiqur Rahim-Litton Das Crucial For BAN

The experienced pair of Mushfiqur Rahim-Litton Das have stitched up a 98-run stand for the sixth wicket and will be key for the visitors if they are to cut down the 132 runs on the fourth day.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score

Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim will resume on the fourth morning for Bangladesh. The visitors are still 132 runs behind and have only five wickets left. Follow live scores for Day 4 right here

