Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Revised Conditions
Today's playing conditions: First session - 09:45am - 12:00pm. Second session - 12:40pm - 2:55pm. Third session - 3:15pm - 5:15pm. 98 overs to be bowled and an extra 30 minutes can be taken at the end.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: What's The Status At Stumps On Day 3
PAK 448/6 d
BAN 316/5 (92)
Day 3: Stumps - Bangladesh trail by 132 runs
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Mushfiqur Rahim-Litton Das Crucial For BAN
The experienced pair of Mushfiqur Rahim-Litton Das have stitched up a 98-run stand for the sixth wicket and will be key for the visitors if they are to cut down the 132 runs on the fourth day.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score
Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim will resume on the fourth morning for Bangladesh. The visitors are still 132 runs behind and have only five wickets left. Follow live scores for Day 4 right here