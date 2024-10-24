The Lankans suffered an 11-run loss to the Afghan team in their campaign opener, but have since notched up comfortable wins over Hong Kong (by 42 runs) and Bangladesh A (by 19 runs) to march ahead. Pakistan A, too, were defeated by arch-rivals India A (by seven runs) in their first game before they thumped Oman (by 74 runs) and United Arab Emirates (by 114 runs) to proceed.