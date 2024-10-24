Cricket

Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch PAK-A Vs SL-A Match

The winner of this match will meet the victor of the second semi-final between India A and Afghanistan A in the summit clash. Check out the live streaming details of the crucial Emerging Teams Asia Cup face-off

Pakistan A beat United Arab Emirates by 114 runs to enter the Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-finals
Pakistan A beat United Arab Emirates by 114 runs to enter the Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-finals. Photo: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan A (also known as Pakistan Shaheens) will lock horns with Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, in Al Amerat on Friday (October 25). Watch the PAK-A vs SL-A match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)

While the Sri Lankan team topped Group A (ahead of Afghanistan A on net run rate) with two wins from three games to advance, Pakistan Shaheens stood second in Group B (behind India A) to head to the last-four stage. The winner of this match will meet the victor of the second semi-final between India A and Afghanistan A in the summit clash.

The Lankans suffered an 11-run loss to the Afghan team in their campaign opener, but have since notched up comfortable wins over Hong Kong (by 42 runs) and Bangladesh A (by 19 runs) to march ahead. Pakistan A, too, were defeated by arch-rivals India A (by seven runs) in their first game before they thumped Oman (by 74 runs) and United Arab Emirates (by 114 runs) to proceed.

The Oman-bound Pakistan Shaheens squad for ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup.
Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final 1 be played?

The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final 1 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 2:30pm IST.

Where will the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final 1 be telecast and live streamed?

The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final 1 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Squads

Sri Lanka A: Lahiru Udara, Nuwanidu Fernando (c), Yashodha Lanka, Lasith Croospulle, Sahan Arachchige, Pawan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dinura Kalupahana, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Isitha Wijesundera, Eshan Malinga.

Pakistan A: Mohammad Haris (c), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Imran, Haseebullah Khan, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Mehran Mumtaz, Omair Yousuf, Haider Ali, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Rohail Nazir.

