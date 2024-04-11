Cricket

Oman Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024

The winner of ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 will get a berth for Asia Cup 2025 alongside the likes of India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, among others. Here is all you need to know about the Oman vs Bahrain match - squads and live streaming details

X%2F%40TheOmanCricket
The Oman national cricket team secured the third position in the ACC Premier Cup in 2023, as the match for the third place was declared a No Result due to rain, where they were up against Kuwait. Photo: X/@TheOmanCricket
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 is set to kick off with the opening match featuring Oman taking on Bahrain on home ground Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman from Group B on April 12, Friday. (More Cricket News)

The tournament, organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is the second edition of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup and10 teams are set to lock horns with each other in a total of 24 matches.

The Final of the competition will take place on the 21st of April. The winner of the tournament will get a berth for Asia Cup 2025 alongside the likes of India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka among others.

Nepal is the defending champion as scripted history and clinched the title in the inaugural edition of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup, triumphing over the United Arab Emirates in a thrilling final, securing victory by seven wickets.

Live Streaming Details:

Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no telecast on any Indian channels of the same.

Where can one live stream the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India and what time does it start in IST?

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST.

The live streaming of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024 tournament will be accessible on the ACC’s YouTube channel worldwide, barring in Nepal and India.

For cricket fans in Nepal, they can stream it on - Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app, and their YouTube channels.

Squads:

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Ayan Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Naseem Khushi (wicketkeeper), Pratik Athavale (wicketkeeper), Aaqib Ilyas, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah, Bilal Khan, Fayaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmad.

Bahrain: Haider Butt (captain), Sohail Ahmed, Junaid Niazi, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Imran Ali, Umer Toor (wicketkeeper), Ubaid Minhas, Imran Anwar, Sarfaraz Ali, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Majid Malik, Muhammad Rizwan Butt.

