IPL 2024, MI Vs RCB: Virat Kohli's Tussle Against Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah Promises Fireworks

Kohli continues to rock the charts. The 35-year-old has so far scored 316 runs in five innings at an average of 105.33 with a strike rate of 146.30 -- stats that invariably say that the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain is scoring 100 runs every time he comes out to bat this season. Of course, statistics don't always tell the facts. But again, it's a numbers game and Kohli has churned out plenty.