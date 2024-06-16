New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 39: When, Where To Watch

New Zealand, no longer in contention in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, now seek to salvage pride and finish the season on a high note as they take on Papua new Guinea on June 17, Sunday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
New Zealand have endured their the worst ever T20 World Cup season. Just two years ago, in 2021 the Kiwis were the runners up and this year they could not even qualify for the Super 8 stage. With only 2 points from 3 matches, the team is eager to win their last league match in order to go home with a little pride.
Papua New Guinea, one of the minnows, have been on a losing streak. They lost their campaign opener against West Indies by 5 wickets posting 136/8 (20) but gave a tough challenge. The Windies were able to chase down the traget in 19 overs but they faced scare. Since then, Assadollah Vala's side has struggled to find shining moments. However cricket is the game of surprises and it won't be a surprise if the Papuans overpower the Kiwis in their last match.
When is New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match?
New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match will be played on June 17, Monday at 8:00 PM IST at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.
Where to watch New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
Teams (from):
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga (wk), Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.