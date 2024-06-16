New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 Match 39 Preview: Kiwis Eye Consolatory Win

New Zealand's Devon Conway, left, is congratulated by batting partner Rachin Ravindra, right, after playing a shot against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

New Zealand's Devon Conway, left, is congratulated by batting partner Rachin Ravindra, right, after playing a shot against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)