Netherlands Vs United States Of America, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Toss Update: USA Elect To Field; Check Playing XIs

The United States of America have won the toss and elected to field in match 24 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, played at Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg. (More Cricket News)
Teams:
United States (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Smit Patel(w), Monank Patel(c), Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Abhishek Paradkar, Juanoy Drysdale, Nosthush Kenjige
Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed
USA won their previous fixture against Canada by 50 runs whereas the Dutch also beat the same opposition by 63 runs.
The Netherlands sit atop the standings with 10 points from seven games played whereas USA have played mere three matches and have accumulated four points.