After five engrossing matches that saw each of the three teams in action getting beaten at least once, the opening tri-nation event of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 approaches its end with a round-robin clash between Nepal and Netherlands. The sixth game will be the last to be played in the Kirtipur tourney in Nepal, post which the action will shift to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium between United Arab Emirates, Canada and Scotland. (More Cricket News)
This is the second edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League, which is serving as a qualification route for the 2027 ODI World Cup. A total of eight teams - Canada, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, United Arab Emirates and the United States - are taking part in this league.
Namibia, the third team involved in the Kirtipur tri-series, are on top of the table with three wins from their four games. Hosts Nepal and Netherlands have both played three and lost two matches, and will be eyeing a victory in the last game to boost their chances of qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
In the last clash between the two teams, Nepal had comprehensively beaten Netherlands. Powered by Kushal Bhurtel's four-for, Rohit Paudel's side bowled out the Dutch for a paltry total of 137. The home team then romped past the target in just 15.2 overs, with nine wickets to spare. Wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh and Anil Sah guided them through with unbeaten half-centuries.
ALSO READ: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Guide
Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Squads:
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Arjun Sawad (wicketkeeper), Anil Shah, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Pawan Sarraf, Rijan Dhakal, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sompal Kami, Surya Tamang.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain/wicketkeeper), Max O’Dowd, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi (wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Olivier Elenbaas, Roelof van der Merwe, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma.
Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming:
When will the Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match be played?
The sixth match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 is set to be played between Nepal and the Netherlands on Sunday, February 25 in Kirtipur, Nepal at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch the Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match?
The live streaming of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match between Nepal and Netherlands will be available on the FanCode app and website.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the tournament on any TV channel in India.