After five engrossing matches that saw each of the three teams in action getting beaten at least once, the opening tri-nation event of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 approaches its end with a round-robin clash between Nepal and Netherlands. The sixth game will be the last to be played in the Kirtipur tourney in Nepal, post which the action will shift to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium between United Arab Emirates, Canada and Scotland. (More Cricket News)

This is the second edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League, which is serving as a qualification route for the 2027 ODI World Cup. A total of eight teams - Canada, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, United Arab Emirates and the United States - are taking part in this league.