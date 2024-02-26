Nepal could only win one match at homeland in the ICC Cricket World Cup league against the Netherlands by 9 wickets. But then faced defeat by the same team playing the last match of the tournament by 8 wickets. But Nepal's cricket career is not all dark. The rainbows came when the team clinched a thrilling super-over win against Oman in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final, securing both teams a spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup.