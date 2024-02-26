After falling in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Nepal is standing once again armed with hopes, and dedication in the hunt for a shining moment in T20I Tri-Series 2024. Their first match is set against Namibia on February 27, Tuesday at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. (More Cricket News)
Nepal could only win one match at homeland in the ICC Cricket World Cup league against the Netherlands by 9 wickets. But then faced defeat by the same team playing the last match of the tournament by 8 wickets. But Nepal's cricket career is not all dark. The rainbows came when the team clinched a thrilling super-over win against Oman in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final, securing both teams a spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
On the other hand, Namibia, coming off a victory over Nigeria in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023, is ready to showcase their prowess. Their previous success against the Netherlands adds intrigue to their upcoming clash with Nepal.
In their most recent meetings at the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, the two teams have faced off twice, with Nepal being defeated both times by the champion team Namibia, once by 4 wickets and the other by 24 runs. They are scheduled to compete in the opening match of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series, which features Nepal, Namibia, and the Netherlands.
When Nepal Vs Namibia, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be played?
The first match of Nepal Vs Namibia, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be held on February 27, Tuesday at 11:15 AM IST.
Where to watch Nepal Vs Namibia, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 match?
Nepal Vs Namibia, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the tri-series on television in India.
Nepal Vs Namibia, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 Squads:
Nepal:
Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Pratis GC, Sompal Kami, Bibek Yadav, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Mousom Dhakal, Sagar Dhakal, Lokesh Bam, Surya Tamang
Namibia:
Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit (vc), Jack Brassell, Niko Davin, Shaun Fouché, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann