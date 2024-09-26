Cricket

NAM Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Namibia Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Follow the live cricket scores and updates of Namibia vs the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricket match for the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, right here

Namibia national cricket team.
Welcome to the live coverage of match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 between Namibia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) played at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Thursday (26th September). Namibia are fifth on the points table and the UAE are at the bottom with only one win in six matches. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of Namibia vs the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricket match for the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

NAM Vs UAE, Toss Update

Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl first

Playing XIs:

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma(w), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique, Omid Rahman

Namibia: JP Kotze, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green(w), Gerhard Erasmus(c), Dylan Leicher, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo

NAM Vs UAE, Full Squads

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, JP Kotze, Zane Green(w), Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Tangeni Lungameni, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Jan de Villiers, Lohandre Louwrens, Junior Kariata

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Rahul Bhatia, Junaid Siddique, Omid Rahman, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Jawadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Muhammad Farooq

