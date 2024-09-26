NAM Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Namibia Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Welcome to the live coverage of match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 between Namibia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) played at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Thursday (26th September). Namibia are fifth on the points table and the UAE are at the bottom with only one win in six matches. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of Namibia vs the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricket match for the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)