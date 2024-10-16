Cricket

Mumbai Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane Play

Here is how you can watch the Mumbai vs Maharashtra match live on TV and online

Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his half-century Photo: PTI
Mumbai will be motivated to bring their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 campaign back on track when they face Maharashtra in the second match of both the teams in the tournament. (More Sports News)

The defending champions Mumbai were defeated by Baroda in their opening Ranji Trophy match. Mumbai's batting unit failed against Baroda and Ajinkya Rahane would want his batters to do better against Maharashtra.

Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Day 4: Baroda Stun Mumbai By 84 Runs As Bhargav Bags Six

Maharashtra come into the match on the back of a draw against Jammu and Kashmir. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side would want their bowlers to perform better against Mumbai. Maharashtra bowlers could only take seven wickets in the first match and the team conceded a first innings lead.

Both sides will look to make amends and do better in their second match of the season. Here is how you can watch the Mumbai vs Maharashtra match live on TV and online.

Mumbai Vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming

When and where is the Mumbai vs Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A match?

Mumbai vs Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match takes place at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai. The match is scheduled from October 18 to 21. Play begins from 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Mumbai vs Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A match?

Mumbai vs Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Mumbai vs Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be available to watch on TV on Sports18 Network channels.

