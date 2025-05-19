Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights, IPL 2025: SRH Knock LSG Out Of Playoffs With Thumping 6-Wicket Win

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harsh Dubey, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo)

Lucknow Super Giants crashed out of the IPL 2025 playoff race after a six-wicket hammering by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow. LSG put up 205/7 thanks to fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, but Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 59 off 20 balls, including six sixes, set up an easy chase. Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis chipped in as SRH sealed the win with 10 balls to spare. It was a disappointing end for LSG captain Rishabh Pant, the most expensive IPL player ever, as his side fell short when it mattered most. Get LSG vs SRH highlights here. LIVE UPDATES 19 May 2025, 05:47:41 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Welcome We’re back with another live blog. Today’s focus is on the IPL 2025 clash between LSG and SRH. Stay tuned for live updates, the match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST. 19 May 2025, 06:01:28 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Streaming Info The IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be live-streamed on JioHotstar in India. It will also be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels across the country. 19 May 2025, 06:21:02 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Head-To-Head Matches played: 5 LSG won: 4 SRH won: 1 No Result: 0 Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 5 Wickets (March, 2025) 19 May 2025, 06:42:01 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Key Stats Most runs in LSG vs SRH IPL matches: Nicholas Pooran (LSG): 207 runs, average 103.5, strike rate 217.89, high score 70

Tom Moores Head (SRH): 136 runs, average 136, strike rate 234.48, high score 89*

KL Rahul (LSG): 132 runs, average 44, strike rate 115.78, high score 68 Most wickets in LSG vs SRH IPL matches: Krunal Pandya (LSG): 7 wickets, economy 5.75, average 9.85, best 3/18

Avesh Khan (LSG): 6 wickets, economy 9.90, average 16.50, best 4/24

Siddarth Thakur (LSG): 4 wickets, economy 8.50, average 8.50, best 4/34 19 May 2025, 07:23:22 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Toss Update Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. For the hosts, it's a must-win clash to keep their playoff hopes alive. 19 May 2025, 07:24:27 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William ORourke Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga 19 May 2025, 07:37:05 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Game On Time for action under the lights! Out walk the Lucknow Super Giants openers, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. Sunrisers Hyderabad take their positions in the field. Pat Cummins has the new ball in hand, and we’re kicking things off with an all-Aussie showdown. Marsh takes strike, a slip in place, Cummins steaming in over the wicket... Short and wide, punished! Marsh picks up the length in a flash and pulls it with authority over deep midwicket. First six of the night, and the scoreboard is ticking. LSG know they need at least 200, and this is the kind of start they’d have wanted. 19 May 2025, 07:48:45 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG 46/0 (4) Markram puts on a show against Harsh Dubey! First, he drills one straight down the ground for a boundary. Then, when Dubey tosses it up fuller on off, Markram leans back, gives himself room, and effortlessly lofts it back over the bowler’s head for six. Pure elegance and power in one smooth motion. 19 May 2025, 07:57:42 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG 69/0 (6) Mitchell Marsh inches closer to his fifty. Eshan Malinga bowls a skiddy, back-of-a-length delivery angling in, and Marsh calmly punches it towards long-on for a single. 19 May 2025, 08:12:09 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG 100/0 (9.1) Fifty up for Mitchell Marsh! He brings it up with a composed single off Harsh Dubey, punching a length ball on leg-stump through mid-on. Bat raised, he acknowledges the applause, he’s looked fluent right from the start and continues to anchor the innings confidently. 19 May 2025, 08:21:41 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG 115/0 (10.2) Harshal Patel gets one to grip off a length, and Marsh is early into his shot, checks the push and pops it straight back. Harshal dives forward and claims the catch, celebrating like he’s got his man. But hang on, we’re going upstairs. The first replay shows fingers under the ball, but a different angle raises doubts. It’s close, really close, but the third umpire spots the ball brushing the turf. Decision: not out. Relief for Marsh, and justice served. 19 May 2025, 08:36:36 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG 136/2 (13.3) Harsh Dubey strikes gold with his maiden IPL wicket, and it’s the big one, Mitchell Marsh departs after a sparkling 65. This was clever bowling: floated on a length outside off, Marsh looked to go inside-out over extra cover but didn’t get the elevation. Ends up slicing it, and Eshan Malinga at short third makes no mistake, shuffles across and dives forward to pouch it cleanly. Marsh walks back after a fluent knock, and with Pant also gone, LSG have lost two of their pillars in quick succession. 19 May 2025, 08:46:11 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG 146/2 (15) Pooran finds the gap with ease, full toss outside off, and he simply opens the face of the bat to guide it past backward point. Classy placement, no power needed. 19 May 2025, 08:52:19 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG 160/3 (16) Harshal strikes gold with a clever slower yorker. Comes wide of the crease and angles it into middle stump, Markram shapes up for the big hit thinking it’s another full toss. But the ball dips late, sneaks under the bat, and crashes into the stumps. A milestone moment for Harshal, his 150th IPL wicket, and a crucial blow as SRH halt Markram’s charge just when he was starting to cut loose. 19 May 2025, 08:56:39 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG 163/3 (16.4) Pat Cummins bowls a 120 km/h short ball aimed at the stumps, and Ayush Badoni manages to toe-end a flat shot just clearing mid-off for a single. On the next ball, Cummins delivers a 139.7 km/h full delivery targeting the pads. Nicholas Pooran flicks it toward deep square leg for a single but nearly loses his balance in the process. 19 May 2025, 09:02:09 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG 169/4 (17.4) Eshan Malinga strikes as Ayush Badoni is caught by Nitish Reddy for just 3 runs off 5 balls. Badoni’s innings comes to an end, giving Malinga a crucial wicket. 19 May 2025, 09:12:25 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG 180/4 (18.4) Harshal Patel bangs in a short one from wide of the crease and angles it across Abdul Samad, who attempts the pull but fails to make contact. Harshal is convinced there’s a nick and persuades Cummins to take the review. But UltraEdge shows a clear gap between bat and ball, it’s brushed Samad’s right shoulder. The original decision stays. No run, no edge. 19 May 2025, 09:16:42 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: FYI Fewest balls to 150 IPL wickets 2301 – Harshal Patel

2444 – Lasith Malinga

2543 – Yuzvendra Chahal

2556 – Dwayne Bravo

2832 – Jasprit Bumrah 19 May 2025, 09:19:36 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG 194/4 (19.2) Pooran finally breaks the shackles with his first six of the evening, and it’s a big one. Nitish Reddy goes round the wicket and angles it into the pads, but it lands right in Pooran’s hitting arc. He clears his front leg and launches it over deep square leg, sending it 93 meters into the stands. Perfect timing, perfect execution. 19 May 2025, 09:36:55 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: LSG Post 205/7 (20) Lucknow Super Giants got the strong start they needed, with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram powering a 115-run opening stand. Marsh was fluent early, Markram followed with a quick fifty, but both fell before they could fully capitalise. Nicholas Pooran chipped in with a brisk 45 off 26, and a few late blows from the lower order pushed LSG to 205. SRH pulled things back well at the death, conceding just 45 in the last four overs. LSG might feel they left a few runs out there, while SRH will believe they’ve kept things within reach. 19 May 2025, 09:46:00 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Chase On!!! Atharva Taide and Abhishek Sharma are at the crease as the chase gets underway. Atharva Taide faces the first ball. Akash Deep opens the attack and bowls a wide, drifting far down the leg side. Taide can’t reach it, and Rishabh Pant dives to his right to glove the ball away. SRH 9/0 (1) 19 May 2025, 10:00:39 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH 40/1 (3) Akash Deep bowls a wide to Ishan Kishan, and Lucknow lose a review. The appeal lacked confidence, and Pant hesitated before signaling the 'T'. A back-of-a-length delivery angled down, Kishan attempted a glance but missed. Umpire Michael Gough’s delayed wide call added to Lucknow’s uncertainty. 19 May 2025, 10:12:48 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH 68/1 (5.3) Avesh Khan goes for the body but ends up spraying it down leg. Abhishek Sharma swings for the flick and misses, called wide. 19 May 2025, 10:24:05 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH 98/1 (7) Ravi Bishnoi tosses it up outside off, and Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty in style, just 18 balls to get there. Stays in the slot and gets smoked straight down the ground for his third six of the over. A cracking knock, full of intent. 19 May 2025, 10:42:50 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH 124/2 (10.1) Digvesh Rathi broke through at last, removing the dangerous Abhishek Sharma and igniting some late hope for Lucknow Super Giants. Tossed up wide, Sharma went big but sliced it high to sweeper cover where Shardul Thakur took a sharp running catch. Tensions flared briefly as Sharma exchanged words with Rathi, but the umpires quickly stepped in. Sharma walked off after a blistering 59 off just 20 balls, and LSG finally had something to cling to. 19 May 2025, 10:52:57 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH 147/3 (12.4) Shardul Thakur bowls a knuckleball, slightly shorter and outside off, Klaasen swivels and pulls it square on the leg side for a single. Next ball, Thakur delivers a full ball outside off at 113 km/h, Kamindu Mendis pushes it gently towards long-off to take another run. 19 May 2025, 10:57:23 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH 163/3 (13.5) On the very next delivery, Rathi serves up another boundary as Mendis expertly plays a reverse sweep, sending the ball racing past the diving fielder at short third. 19 May 2025, 11:01:33 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH 166/3 (14.2) Thakur bowls a bumper aimed at the stumps, Kamindu Mendis pulls but top-edges it. The ball evades Pant chasing back, allowing Mendis to take two runs. 19 May 2025, 11:12:06 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH 180/3 (16.1) Avesh Khan bowls a short-length delivery outside off, Klaasen gently chips it towards the left of long-off for a single. Next ball, Avesh fires in a yorker on the stumps; Klaasen leans into the drive, placing it just wide of long-on to collect two runs with ease. 19 May 2025, 11:22:22 pm IST Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH 196/4 (17.4) Shardul Thakur finally nails the yorker and gets his reward. It’s been a nervy little period for LSG, and they’ll take this opening. Full and spearing in just outside off, Klaasen tries to carve it away through point but only manages a faint edge. Rishabh Pant hears it loud and clear, appeals instantly, and gets the nod from the umpire. Klaasen walks back for 47 off 28 – a solid hand, but SRH lose a key man at a crucial juncture. 19 May 2025, 11:37:38 pm IST Sunrisers Hyderabad Win By 6 Wickets That’s the final blow. A single seals it, and Sunrisers Hyderabad march home with a convincing win. With that, they officially end Lucknow Super Giants’ playoff hopes. A clinical chase, a dominant performance, and SRH make a loud statement as LSG bow out of the race. 20 May 2025, 12:10:01 am IST Playoff Race Heats Up As DC, MI Stay Alive Lucknow Super Giants are officially out, and now it's down to just Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The two sides will meet in a high-stakes clash on Wednesday evening, a virtual knockout. If Mumbai win, they claim the final playoff spot. But before that, there’s still one more game to be played. The drama isn’t over yet. 20 May 2025, 12:24:58 am IST That's A Wrap That’s a wrap from this clash. We’ll catch you soon with another live blog. Until then, take care and goodbye.