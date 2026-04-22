LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 32 At Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, looks on as Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant talks to a commentator after losing the coin toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP

1/12 Team Lucknow Super Giants forms a huddle before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





2/12 Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right, and batting partner Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal touch gloves before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





3/12 Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





4/12 Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





5/12 Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





6/12 Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





7/12 Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan, right, celebrates with teammate Mukul Choudhary the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





8/12 Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





9/12 Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





10/12 Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran takes the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





11/12 Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





12/12 Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





