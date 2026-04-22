LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 32 At Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals in match 32 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday (April 22). LSG made two changes from their previous match playing XI, with Digvesh Rathi coming in for Manimaran Siddharth and Mayank Yadav replacing Avesh Khan. RR fielded an unchanged team.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match 32 photos-Riyan Parag
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, looks on as Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant talks to a commentator after losing the coin toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
1/12
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match 32 photos-
Team Lucknow Super Giants forms a huddle before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/12
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match 32 photos-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right, and batting partner Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal touch gloves before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/12
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match 32 photos-Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/12
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match 32 photos-Mohammed Shami
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/12
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match 32 photos-Mohammed Shami
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/12
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match 32 photos-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/12
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match 32 photos-Mohsin Khan
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan, right, celebrates with teammate Mukul Choudhary the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/12
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match 32 photos-Mohsin Khan
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/12
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match 32 photos-Digvesh Rathi
Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/12
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match 32 photos-Nicholas Pooran
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran takes the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/12
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match 32 photos-Shimron Hetmyer
Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/12
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match 32 photos-Mohsin Khan
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Prince Yadav Removes Donovan Ferreira As Ravindra Jadeja Stands Firm

  2. India Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Women's T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Johannesburg Rain

  3. Mohammad Nawaz Under PCB Investigation After Failed Drug Test During T20 World Cup 2026

  4. IPL 2026: R Ashwin Stuns Fans With His Pick For Best Young Batter, And It’s Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  5. Ali Raza Scripts History With Hat-Trick In Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Manufacturing A ‘Conversion’ Plot: What The Nashik TCS FIRs Actually Reveal

  2. One Year After Pahalgam: No Lowering Of Guard Despite Improved Security Scenario

  3. One Year After The Pahalgam Attack: How Suspicion Still Shadows Kashmiris Far From Home

  4. One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire

  5. Final Push Ends As Tamil Nadu Heads For Three-cornered Fight On April 23

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

  3. US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

  4. Talks Uncertain, Ceasefire Clock Ticking: Is War In West Asia Set To Resume?

  5. Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes

Latest Stories

  1. Inter 3-2 Como Highlights, Coppa Italia 2025-26 SF: Calhanoglu, Sucic Combine As Nerazzuri Secure Comeback Victory

  2. The Prison That Trusts You Back

  3. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

  4. Replug: Anatomy Of An Attack | Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack in Photos

  5. Citadel 2 Trailer And Release Date Announced: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With A New Mission

  6. Victor Wembanyama Injury News: San Antonio Spurs Star Out Of NBA Play-Offs After Possible Concussion

  7. Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Retrial Opens For Third Time In New York

  8. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Shows Growth, Crosses Rs 70 Crore