LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 32 At Lucknow's Ekana Stadium
Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals in match 32 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday (April 22). LSG made two changes from their previous match playing XI, with Digvesh Rathi coming in for Manimaran Siddharth and Mayank Yadav replacing Avesh Khan. RR fielded an unchanged team.
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